Charlie Kirk’s murder hit me hard - blasting open a well of grief that makes me prone to weeping on the spot. It may not be my grief though; it feels like a thread to some deep universal grief, bottled up in me and ready to blow. It’s a visceral sense of us all being bound tight together inside an evil, demented web.



Our brains and nervous systems are bring systematically dismembered by this abuse.

i am so sad a 31 year old man was silenced with two bullets to the throat at a scheduled appearance. Imagine what all those young university students witnessed, went through, and will carry for life. i am so grieved that a christian man with love in his heart and god on his lips was cruelly stolen from his family this week.

Whatever you may or may not know about neuroscience, being pummeled by endlessly orchestrated tragedies and political horrors causes brain damage. We are ceaselessly traumatized, and graphically so. We are constantly thrust into shock, high alert, worry, panic, and fear. Our brain and nervous system never get to relax and reset.

It’s exhausting. We whose eyes are open know.

THE UNACKNOWLEDGED PART OF BRAIN DAMAGE

Brain damage comes in numerous forms, but the end result is as described one paragraph up.

As brain connections fracture, and we get no respite, we either fall sick or go nuts. It’s as simple as that.

When we are chronically exhausted, repeatedly traumatized, or poisoned by chemicals, radiation, and drugs, brain cells are actually dying, and their connections breaking apart. The myelin sheaths around nerves erode, creating cognitive issues, irritibility, mood swings, and personality changes. Brain-body communication is breaking down.



As our hearts break day after day, we accumulate a well of grief that wears our nervous system down. It’s not our fault. It’s ongoing trigger events like Charlie Kirk’s murder, the GAZA genocide and other wars, the AI and big pharma domination scheme, all the mysterious fires and floods that wipe out whole states - it just doesn’t stop.

Under psychological assault like this, brain cells start to die and synapses atrophy and recoil.

Little by little, the brain and nerves are being dissolved away.



We are forced to watch large groups of people die daily in violence that is now normalized. Prolonged cognitive dissonance is dementing. It twists our brain.

How can we not feel increasingly demented and crazed?

SIGNS OF MORE SERIOUS BRAIN DAMAGE:

First we see personality changes and rage. Or sudden neurodegeneration.

Now we also see vile murders in cold blood normalized daily; followed by angry political narratives full of vengeance and blame.

Shootings, genocides, assassinations, defenestrations, extreme violence, rage, and assault.

All signs of extreme brain damage.

And for us with open eyes and caring hearts, it comes down to a demonic ruling class we cannot seem to stop.

Those who practice unspeakable violence are already far gone. Their brains are perforated rot.

So the band plays on…

SUMMARY AND SOLUTIONS

Brain damage is a process and we are all under siege. Thankfully, many are still holding strong. But most of us feel the fallout of all this orchestrated violence both physically and emotionally, and we notice cognitive and emotional changes in ourselves as well.

We ourselves are likely in an early stage of imposed brain damage. Healing and resilience do not come from supplements alone. Grief doesn’t resolve in isolation - it exponentially worsens.

People are being forced to stuff their pain and grief and carry on - or deal with it alone. Each one of us can be aware of this, and add our kindness to the pot.

We are somato-emotional creatures. Our bodies and emotions are one package with two vital parts. It is tempting to just sit at the computer consuming firestorms of horror; but it may be more important now to coax open that well of grief inside before it takes us down. This is not a one-woman-job or every-man-for-himself deal. Isolation destroys the brain! Actual resolution will require us to really open our hearts. Face to face, and hand to hand; not just from behind a keyboard, which is a shallow substitute for love.

First, however, we must be willing to feel and face that grief ourselves. But people still seem largely unwilling to stop, or to support eachother in that.

Brain damage comes in numerous forms, from numerous causes. Knowing this helps us grow compassion and also better assess and direct our own health. In a sense, everything is neurological - life is received, processed, and expressed through the nervous system - which includes the brain. Caring for ourselves emotionally as well as physically matters more than ever now.

As brain connections break down and we are given no respite, we either get sick or go nuts. It’s as simple as that.

a eulogy to Charlie Kirk:

Thank you for sharing a few sentimental moments here today.

May you always seek, and find, the nurturing path.

Take positive action today:

* LEAVE A TIP here in the tip jar

* SHARE this post

* CONTACT ME for a consult

* SHOP TRUSTED SOURCES AND SOLUTIONS:

Far Infrared Sauna : use DISCOUNT CODE YOLVAZ10

Thanks again my friends,

Yolanda Pritam Hari

quietmind.com