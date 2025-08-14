Welcome readers, and trolls.

true disclosure:

In April 2020, i was BANNED FROM FB for daring to post a self-healing business page in the aftermath of lockdown. My new personal page barely lasted a day, and the business page was deleted on the spot as i pushed the “publish” button.

(sai-abhinivesh-burla on unsplash.com)

( this didn’t happen to anyone else i know, so of course they all blamed me for saying something i shouldn’t have - like “THE BODY CAN HEAL ITSELF”???)

Grateful for that immediate light of day, i considered it a preemptory divorce with only a soft beating, and did all i could to move on - exiled from the land where life and business seem to happen today.

This dilemma remains intact today.

We are outcasts in the frozen tundra afar.

In fact, it is completely apparent and obvious that google, fb, and amazon are the new holy trinity that rule the world…and that the public has accepted this.

Who, besides a few of us, ever balked about this sweeping takeover?

Y’all - readers and trolls - already know my values, views, works, and writings. My values persist, untainted. i espouse ethical discernment, and am now forced to carefully consider consciously measured compromise as well.

That said, many may not know that Dr Joe Mercola was persecuted and forced to delete his entire website that contained 25 years of health research and deep teachings.

(https://i.iheart.com/)

In fact, despite Dr Mercola having been a household name for 3 decades, we never hear of him any more! Mercola has done a phenomenal job of starting over again and again, seeking a compliant way to pass the scrutiny of the beast and still feed himself.

LOOKING FOR NATURAL HEALERS? GOOD LUCK!

HERE’S MERCOLA’S LATEST POST:

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2025/07/14/google-silencing-alternative-health-websites.aspx?cid_source=takecontrol&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20250814_TC&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

We’re still here, and now you know why we seem quiet and invisible, and our readership caps out at barely a couple hundred eyes - do the math!

(while imagining those freaky google eyes on us all…)

And, please share our postings, alongside your favorite big names that everybody already follows. The big guys don’t really need your endorsement.

Support the little guy for a change!

Above all, this is a peoples’ movement.

WILL YOU the people support those of us who were around in the dark ages to lay the path…then got thrown overboard for the coup??? We need you now to stand FOR us; then we will still be here for you when you go down. AI will not.

Here’s to YOUR vibrant, pure-blooded, amazing energy and health! Yes, it’s possible and it’s not nearly what the internet noise depicts.

Now keep scrolling, see my top three recommendations, and get in touch with me for a real conversation about your health»>

*DETOX MADE EASY with ION CLEANSE DETOX FOOT BATH by A Major Difference -

a longstanding American company whose foot bath machines last forever.

(NB: my AMD ion cleanse machine is 20 years old and going strong!!!)

Pull the poisons out for yourself at home today!

*OMTARA BLESSINGS Regenerative Herbal Formulas hand made with love, for all tissue layers - skin, bone, nerves, muscles, lymph flow, nervous system regulation etc.

Omtara Blessings 2025 Copy 5.43MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

* Detox, Drain, Energize, Rebuild with CELLCORE , whose motto is “MITOCHONDRIA are the CORE of the CELL”.

EFFECTIVE resolution, in sane and gradual stages, for ALL kinds of conditions, from zero energy to pain & inflammation to blocked detox channels and skin issues to mold, candida, fungus/mycotoxins, lyme, microbiome disruption, and gum disease.

Cellcore is now the #1 growing nutraceutical company in the market. They create every protocol for the most difficult patients whose problems persist despite their efforts. Take a look , and please contact me with your questions and concerns.

about TOXIC BUILDUP IN THE BLOOD:

WHEN BRAINS BREAK Yolanda Pritam Hari · January 19, 2023 Imagine your brain’s complex and delicate circuitry… trillions of wildly branching microscopic capillaries and nerve endings cross-pollinating in perfect synchrony, a fiber optics network brilliantly ablaze… Read full story

about REMOVING TOXINS FROM SYSTEMIC CIRCULATION:

Nice to see you here again! May this post be fabulously enlightening and supportive for your self-healing learning curve.

Learn more about how we can work together here.

See ya!