Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sabrina Page's avatar
Sabrina Page
8h

Your ability to interface with all this is admirable. Stay strong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
7h

For Google to do this is to realize that they are co opted by what may be labeled evil interests. Holistic health sources are what the human body needs not the pharmaceutical things that are called medicinal to the public yet are toxic to us. We must stop and pause and say something is wrong

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Yolanda Pritam Hari
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture