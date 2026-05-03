Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
4d

You have many gifts! Beautiful words about the whole BS wrinkle in time we went through and are going through. 💕

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
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Dozt
5d

Yes sister, as you allude to we are where we are by volition or by acquiescence . Either way there is a choice to be made and with all choices made comes ....consequences .... thus, I strive to choose from a connection to the vibes emanating from..."without Love where would you be right now"

experiencing that connection keeps me acting in Honor to the best of my present awareness.

Dear sister, you make me better.

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