it’s a blustery cold spring sunday - the perfect time to share this poem that channeled through me back in 2022. it could just as well have been written today, or even decades from now.

i have not forgotten the research that inspired this…nor has my research stopped.

HOW LOYALTY WAS LOST

Little by little, like everything else.

Sold down the River of Thieves for a song

And it was the last song echoing

from every ancestral throat

til the guillotine came down.

Now WHY in the world would the world start

stockpiling guillotines over the last few years?

…My, how my mind jumps…

And HOW does China GET

To divert the entire global food and financial system?

And WHY do they get paid

hundreds of billions to engineer

Bioweapons that injure, maim, and kill?

Clearly, nobody’s at the helm here.

That’s it - it’s the bots, short-circuiting

where the program was left blank -

Because the mathematic algorithm of Creation

is and will always be incomplete

as long as both Evolution and Evil exist.

The chariot driver, the captain, the One Who Steers

must be put in place by us,

And

Lucky for Life, you can’t kill her last molecule.

In a soulfully self-regenerating system,

There is no death.

So that’s where the bullies got it wrong.

But we’re still in a sad state now.

A Mexican standoff, and here’s how it goes:

People turn against each other

Over time and then suddenly in March 2020, full on, full out.

Suddenly. And then it goes on and on and on…

But it was coming for years.

With the New World Order, World Economic Forum,

and Great Reset,

And

(ludovic toinel on unsplash.com)

A century and a half into this brilliant - and silent - coup, still

Nobody noticed

Even though the conveniences we were sold

Poisoned our parents and children and friends

And

Sucked the life out of us

And

Sold us as slaves to an

ever mounting

cleverly calculated

System of Debt

paid for with our very own

Birth Bonds

growing steadily on the market as

we stay dead and buried on paper,

our bodies, Rights, and fortunes

allegedly

Lost at Sea.

Meanwhile devices proliferated and forced themselves upon us,

leaving no choice but to surrender to save ourselves…

Actual Life was transferred onto a digital screen

And

the pulsing electromagnetic Grid of Everything

wrapped ever so slowly around our throats, hearts, and bodies

as they kept laughing launching satellites into space at

their profit and our expense

While



turning up the power to blast deadly radiation and

frequencies from war grade stealth weapons

Straight through us

in our own homes

round the clock

While

celebrating the cancers and organ failures

they could gestate

invisibly overnight.

How insane could they be?

How insane could we become?

And with each corporate contract covertly

assigned to us at birth that

We continued cluelessly to support, and

pour personal information into

for sale

And

Despite ai phone systems locking us up for hours

pushing buttons to prove we paid, even

after being charged way too much with

no recourse, then

we got

Disconnected every time…and so kept paying the fines…

Was that ever really all ok?

And Now

the only place we still have choice

is in the Frequency we produce and project

Because

the mathematic algorithm of C reation

is and will always be incomplete

as long as E volution and Evil both exist.

And

that’s how the bullies got us wrong.

But we’re still in a sad state now.

A Mexican standoff, and here’s how it goes:

People turn against each other more and

more,

Over time.

Suddenly in March 2020, full on and all out,

They start name-calling FOE! and BEAST! at their own

kin And

then - just - won’t - stop…

And so,

Suddenly Here

We are, each pushed to the helm,

Fully and viscerally knowing

the chariot driver, the captain, the One Who Steers

must be put in place by us,

But

(david clode on unsplash.com)

That One and Only lives

within us, in our own hearts -

from which we’ve severed our Bodies and Souls

FOR THEM. WHY?

But

we can choose to Stop,

Exhale, and

walk away

Trailing L ight…

to leave evil panting face down in the center of the ring,

or shredded and hanging from

the edge, blinded

In the sparkling splendor and

power of Truth.

We can just

Stop

Playing

Their Games

to Remember our own

Original Mind!



That’s where the bots short-circuited…

…where the program was left blank;

Because

mechanical ignorance

can’t imagine and

can’t tell

what it can’t know.

They’re just mad spoiled

little boys playing soldier

with mean stubborn pouts -

doomed to sink and pale

gravely, grasping

nothing

of H eart or S oul,

- Not the Major Arcana in the full deck of Truth,

- Nor the Secrets of Regeneration from Within.

Lost in their tunnel of zeros and ones,

Spinning zeros and ones, flooding

zeros and ones, and

so

doomed to short circuit one final last time,

a sad tiny heap of metal and flames,

(maxim tajer on unsplash.com)

but specks, erased and forgotten in

the rainbow colored tapestries of L ife

into which

W e ever dissolve and explode,

Trailing L ight…

and,

void of Heart or Soul, they

cease to exist

L ife pulses vibrantly in our wake!

Gushes forth to announce the

S ecrets of R egeneration from W ithin…

Because L ife

always wins…

It’s in her DNA and

we are made of H er.

In this one place, we have

great power and sovereign choice:

When S he becomes that F requency we invest in

body heart and soul,

absorb, and project,

there remains only

Vibrant L ight…

Thus the algorithm of Cr eation completes Herself as

E volution’s eternal seed, divine spark, and

ever joyous fertile field.

(Medusa, beloved GrandCactus, is blooming now!)

#NatureModelsRegeneration #EmbodiedHealing #MilitaryBigPharmaBigAg #NatureWins



