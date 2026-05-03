HOW LOYALTY WAS LOST
(from my future poetry book)
it’s a blustery cold spring sunday - the perfect time to share this poem that channeled through me back in 2022. it could just as well have been written today, or even decades from now.
i have not forgotten the research that inspired this…nor has my research stopped.
HOW LOYALTY WAS LOST
Little by little, like everything else.
Sold down the River of Thieves for a song
And it was the last song echoing
from every ancestral throat
til the guillotine came down.
Now WHY in the world would the world start
stockpiling guillotines over the last few years?
…My, how my mind jumps…
And HOW does China GET
To divert the entire global food and financial system?
And WHY do they get paid
hundreds of billions to engineer
Bioweapons that injure, maim, and kill?
Clearly, nobody’s at the helm here.
That’s it - it’s the bots, short-circuiting
where the program was left blank -
Because the mathematic algorithm of Creation
is and will always be incomplete
as long as both Evolution and Evil exist.
The chariot driver, the captain, the One Who Steers
must be put in place by us,
And
Lucky for Life, you can’t kill her last molecule.
In a soulfully self-regenerating system,
There is no death.
So that’s where the bullies got it wrong.
But we’re still in a sad state now.
A Mexican standoff, and here’s how it goes:
People turn against each other
Over time and then suddenly in March 2020, full on, full out.
Suddenly. And then it goes on and on and on…
But it was coming for years.
With the New World Order, World Economic Forum,
and Great Reset,
And
(ludovic toinel on unsplash.com)
A century and a half into this brilliant - and silent - coup, still
Nobody noticed
Even though the conveniences we were sold
Poisoned our parents and children and friends
And
Sucked the life out of us
And
Sold us as slaves to an
ever mounting
cleverly calculated
System of Debt
paid for with our very own
Birth Bonds
growing steadily on the market as
we stay dead and buried on paper,
our bodies, Rights, and fortunes
allegedly
Lost at Sea.
Meanwhile devices proliferated and forced themselves upon us,
leaving no choice but to surrender to save ourselves…
Actual Life was transferred onto a digital screen
And
the pulsing electromagnetic Grid of Everything
wrapped ever so slowly around our throats, hearts, and bodies
as they kept laughing launching satellites into space at
their profit and our expense
While
turning up the power to blast deadly radiation and
frequencies from war grade stealth weapons
Straight through us
in our own homes
round the clock
While
celebrating the cancers and organ failures
they could gestate
invisibly overnight.
How insane could they be?
How insane could we become?
And with each corporate contract covertly
assigned to us at birth that
We continued cluelessly to support, and
pour personal information into
for sale
And
Despite ai phone systems locking us up for hours
pushing buttons to prove we paid, even
after being charged way too much with
no recourse, then
we got
Disconnected every time…and so kept paying the fines…
Was that ever really all ok?
And Now
the only place we still have choice
is in the Frequency we produce and project
Because
the mathematic algorithm of Creation
is and will always be incomplete
as long as Evolution and Evil both exist.
And
that’s how the bullies got us wrong.
But we’re still in a sad state now.
A Mexican standoff, and here’s how it goes:
People turn against each other more and
more,
Over time.
Suddenly in March 2020, full on and all out,
They start name-calling FOE! and BEAST! at their own
kin And
then - just - won’t - stop…
And so,
Suddenly Here
We are, each pushed to the helm,
Fully and viscerally knowing
the chariot driver, the captain, the One Who Steers
must be put in place by us,
But
(david clode on unsplash.com)
That One and Only lives
within us, in our own hearts -
from which we’ve severed our Bodies and Souls
FOR THEM. WHY?
But
we can choose to Stop,
Exhale, and
walk away
Trailing Light…
to leave evil panting face down in the center of the ring,
or shredded and hanging from
the edge, blinded
In the sparkling splendor and
power of Truth.
We can just
Stop
Playing
Their Games
to Remember our own
Original Mind!
That’s where the bots short-circuited…
…where the program was left blank;
Because
mechanical ignorance
can’t imagine and
can’t tell
what it can’t know.
They’re just mad spoiled
little boys playing soldier
with mean stubborn pouts -
doomed to sink and pale
gravely, grasping
nothing
of Heart or Soul,
- Not the Major Arcana in the full deck of Truth,
- Nor the Secrets of Regeneration from Within.
Lost in their tunnel of zeros and ones,
Spinning zeros and ones, flooding
zeros and ones, and
so
doomed to short circuit one final last time,
a sad tiny heap of metal and flames,
(maxim tajer on unsplash.com)
but specks, erased and forgotten in
the rainbow colored tapestries of Life
into which
We ever dissolve and explode,
Trailing Light…
and,
void of Heart or Soul, they
cease to exist
Life pulses vibrantly in our wake!
Gushes forth to announce the
Secrets of Regeneration from Within…
Because Life
always wins…
It’s in her DNA and
we are made of Her.
In this one place, we have
great power and sovereign choice:
When She becomes that Frequency we invest in
body heart and soul,
absorb, and project,
there remains only
Vibrant Light…
Thus the algorithm of Creation completes Herself as
Evolution’s eternal seed, divine spark, and
ever joyous fertile field.
(Medusa, beloved GrandCactus, is blooming now!)
#NatureModelsRegeneration #EmbodiedHealing #MilitaryBigPharmaBigAg #NatureWins
You have many gifts! Beautiful words about the whole BS wrinkle in time we went through and are going through. 💕
Yes sister, as you allude to we are where we are by volition or by acquiescence . Either way there is a choice to be made and with all choices made comes ....consequences .... thus, I strive to choose from a connection to the vibes emanating from..."without Love where would you be right now"
experiencing that connection keeps me acting in Honor to the best of my present awareness.
Dear sister, you make me better.