“We are the dreams of our ancestors, and we become the prayers of those who follow in our footsteps.”

-Del Laverdure, Crow Nation Chippewa



“Ritual practices in community prevent us from drowning in our grief. Movement is like a guard against our despair. i dance to release the pain of others in a world under siege.”

-Dohee Lee, Korean cultural dancer

Some months back, Science and Non Duality (SAND) aired their documentary “The Eternal Song”, which chronicles a long sacred journey around the globe to live among and learn from 12 indigenous Native communities. The intention: to fully grasp - and take part in healing - the inter-generational trauma that persists today in the wake of mass genocides and the violent erasure of indigenous cultures to the winds of time.

This film is and intimate and rare immersion into the cultural lives of first peoples around the world - and their current struggles to survive in a colonized world.

These are true voices from the global indigenous heart.

“The pipelines from pain to healing are dominated by western systems. It’s soul loss. Pain, disease, and suffering are spiritual disconnection.”

- JP Vickers, indigenous artist and psychologist



“We have to stop talking about western mind. It’s domination mentality…colonialism affected the way we think - our consciousness was taken away and replaced with reason…systems of power within a dominant paradigm…

…Our people are a collective. We don’t assume individuality, but global trauma is westernized as a problem with the individual.”

- Diana Kopua, NZ Maori

Dohee Lee speaks openly and in depth of colonialism:

“The ritual comes from the land. It’s all about vibrations to connect to the spirit…in colonial times, ritual practice was banned. Our language was banned. The Japanese colonizers drove stakes into the sacred lands to block the energy flow. We are going back and healing the mountains, oceans, and sacred sites, and praying for reconnection. People are pulling up the spikes from the earth now.”

and the long struggle to block the building of a giant military base on Jeje Island, her birthplace:

“The naval base was built on our Korean peninsula…then the US destroyed the lava rock…that is the grandmother…and all the creatures around that rock…they’re killing nature. Now they’re trying to build an air base. Also the satellite station is in Jeje. It’s such a small island. They’re drilling…killing the body of the island, which is goddess. For me, it’s about my body connection with the island, oceans, rocks - nature - we’re totally disconnected…”

(Dohee Lee in ritual performance)



We’ve all been colonized, and made to forget.

Dare we contemplate a different outcome, despite all that has been lost to this trajectory of annihilation? Ask any indigenous woman or man in this film HOW, or risk being left in the dust.

“All nations rise” Lyla June commands.

“Somos guerreros de l’amor y guerreros de la paz, y no vamos a escondernos mas!”

(we are warriors of love, and warriors of peace, and we won’t hide ourselves any more)

May this be our new battle cry:

Thank you for reading today.

This subject won’t just go away if we speed up faster. There is a path back, but we have to slow down and turn around to find it.

Have an amazing week!