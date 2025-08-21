Hype. Hack. Jack up.

i try to be neutral over trends, but i definitely have an opinion about this.

BIOHACKING. We are running our nervous systems into the ground as culture and technology accelerate to warp speed.

Yes, i specifically chose those words: warp speed.

(drew gilliam on unsplash.com)

On the whole, our physiology is being disabled by all the chemicals, the thunderous manmade cacaphonies rumbling the planet, and the absurd pace.

Each day, and the moments that comprise it, have become loud blasts of fear and dopamine from all sides.

i don’t know about you, but i feel pummeled by endless marketing, data mining, energy harvesting, and the promise that biohacking will set us all straight - and fast!

The biohacking trend now rising and spreading goes against Nature Herself. It’s just another way to disconnect the whole and silence the innate Creative Force.

To shut down the deep, quiet way the great mother earth gestates and regenerates all life.



The human nervous system - and all life gestated on this earth - operate in sync with the heartbeat of mother earth. Plants know this, and thus have adapted in connection with earth’s rhythm since time began.

Some humans, however, now imagine themselves wiser and more powerful than the original plan and blueprint for Life.

Biohacking is exactly that - trying to outsmart Nature’s plan. Nature is god’s most perfected mirror. Every being has its purpose, place, and power to adapt and thrive.



Biohacking may force a certain biochemical reaction in the body, but this jolts the nervous system into high gear. It’s not sustainable.

(matthew brodeur on unsplash.com)

By jolting our physiology, biohacking teaches the autonomic nervous system sympathetic dominance - rather than activating parasympathetic nervous system balance to initiate deep healing.

In biohacking, the body gets told what to do, but there’s no context or order, so it’s like a ball from left field, so to speak. One oversimplified adjustment in a long chain of events.

DEEP HEALING COMES FROM NERVOUS SYSTEM BALANCE.

A fundamental key to health is taking quiet time daily to slow and calm our central nervous system . By intentionally coming into parasympathetic mode for a short while every day, we create space and retrain self-healing and regeneration within.

So take your time. Healing is a process. Sink in for the ride.

Thank you for reading. Let’s keep this short for today.

Meanwhile, i’m working on a BIOFILM article, so stay tuned. It’s a much larger subject than i imagined…

