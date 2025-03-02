IF ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE, then what have we missed?

Since the industrial age and the advent of antibiotics and pharmaceutical drugs, we’ve surrendered our capacity to heal ourselves because we’ve been conditioned (propagandized) to think that we can’t…that our “condition” is permanent, and it’s the doctor’s job to find us the right drug. We’ve been force-fed a big disempowering lie the whole time - many lies in fact - that have created a dissociative coma in our souls.

(Jan Canty on unsplash.com)

With this unconscious notion that we are helpless victims, we generate disconnection from our bodies and inner selves, dulling our spirits and compromising our health and vitality all along the way. Yet there’s still time to wake up and take control.

Our bodies know how to balance and heal themselves, and that potent force is inborn in each of us, yet undeveloped in most. Self-healing entails getting in tune with ourselves to awaken, amplify, and direct our own inner healing power within. Self-healing requires more than a mechanical fix, because we are so much more complex and evolved than any manmade machine.

Our body systems break down slowly over time, while they struggle valiantly to adjust to imbalances. It may take us a long while to realize that we’ve become weak. Then at a certain point, our adaptive resources are simply tapped, and disease settles in.

At this point, we have become victims of our own unconsciousness.

We are multi-dimensional beings operating on many channels at once. Thousands of biochemical messages and nerve signals are produced and intercommunicated within us every second!

Not paying attention to the small signs and symptoms of distress ushers us forward toward the standard American fate. It’s horrifying to realize that most of our population is on multiple prescription drugs, and even though they are not healing, they imagine they are “managing” their conditions, and continue surrendering to aggressive procedures and approaches and blaming their demise on “old age”. Meanwhile the interactive side effects of the drugs, aggressive procedures, and latent trauma of living with anxiety, pain, doubt, and fear, devastates their emotional terrain. Besides the fact that antibiotics alone have destroyed our entire culture’s microbiome (gut flora), the despair and mental torment are killing us as well.

Our innate life-giving hormones build up our vitality, while the endless streams of stress hormones we experience dismember us, cell by cell. This is why we hear so much about the power of positive thoughts. Any time we summon emotions like gratitude, love, hope, and joy, the stress hormones are cancelled and healing hormones are released. This is the turning point towards regaining our lives. At first it’s a mental exercise to practice gratitude for small things, reflect on all the love we do have in our lives, and keep remembering happy times - but these are the broken records we need to keep playing over and over again.

In “The Buddha’s Brain”, author Rick Hanson compares this to weeding the garden of our minds by hand. We keep pulling to make space for Spring flowers to bloom; and we are sure to be thorough in pulling the weeds from the roots. Just like anything else in life worth having, a regular commitment is involved. We need to weed and water a little bit each day, and it starts with simple gratitude that sprouts positivity, until one day that garden of hope is in full bloom.

Our current crisis in medicine is markedly diminished by every individual who chooses to heal.

Eliminate sabotage.

Meeting our own personal health challenges is best done right away, before discomfort becomes disease. If we are aware and astute enough to start early, the path is easier, with greater odds of success. However, it is never too late to begin.

Believe your body can heal.

As long as we are alive and conscious, we can choose to take control again, simply by exercising positivity like a muscle at the gym. Every small success pumps up that muscle, and one good habit leads to another.

Cultivate introspection.

Listening inwardly frees us of the conflicting opinions of everyone else. This is the only way to remain positive and uncover unconscious beliefs that defeat our true potential - like the famous “i can’t…” and “the doctor says i’ll always need my medication and will never get well”.

Eliminate sabotage first. Believe in your body’s divine blueprint. Then cultivate introspection.

Self healing also means not using our diagnosis as a name tag, but rather as a guide post to, and message from, our own body and soul. Think of symptoms as pieces of mail sent by your secret pen pal inside. This friend needs your loving attention, from the emotions down to the cells.

Self-healing doesn’t mean one never seeks outside help. We all need support and an occasional jump start, and we benefit greatly from holistic treatments like bodywork, chiropractic, acupuncture, herbal medicine, yoga therapy, and massage…especially with complicated issues like chronic pain and recurrent nagging symptoms.

GET SUPPORT

The longer the suffering, the more therapeutic support we may need… because when doubts and obstacles arise, or detoxifying releases occur, it can be scary and confusing to try to resolve all alone, and many patients give up at this point and relapse.

(Julia Taubitz on unsplash.com)

There’s an added layer here: longterm wounding leaves deep emotional and fascial scars, which skilled holistic practitioners know how to help us dissolve.

Fascia is the web of connective tissue that gives our bodies structure, movement, and form; emotional wounding distorts and leaves deep scars in the physical body tissue just as much as an impact injury would. Healing any trauma is a somato-emotional event; beyond just telling the story (talk therapy), we must utilize the physical body to process trauma completely.

Self-healing absolutely means establishing and deepening our relationship with ourselves; opening our heart and mind to self-empowerment and the wonder of our own human body and all of life.

In reality, anything is possible, and we are capable of so much. Knowing this, couldn’t we possibly build our miracle muscles as easily as our hiking muscles? And if so, why would we want to settle for less?

Thank you for reading, subscribing, and sharing these articles; and for all your comments as well!