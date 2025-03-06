My friend gave me a beautiful calendar, by Jeannine Roberts Royce and every page is a vivid and heroic affirmation. The image i chose today (down below) jumps out at me to both reflect on the bold women in my life and who show up on substack with voices people listen to, and remind me THIS IS HOW I WANT TO BE…

…in the artist’s words,

“We walk onto any stage open-heartedly speaking the truth, making no excuses…”

For me, the destination is wholeness and regeneration;

i boldly stand for Nature’s life-giving power and our own innate capacity to heal and evolve.

May i carry and teach the ways to those who are ready.

As digitization of our universe increases rapidly and exponentially, more and more people lose touch completely with what their own bodies FEEL and what their minds THINK; and how to restore harmony and coherence within; or how to to bring more connection and meaning to life.

To question ones own boldness - to invite self-inquiry of any kind, actually - is in itself an invitation to inner connection, self-restoration, and greater meaning.

Which women writers on substack most boldly inspire you, and how?

i’ll say more about mine in future posts, and discuss their writings.

Meanwhile, DEAR SUBSTACK READERS AND FRIENDS, PLEASE DO LEAVE COMMENTS BELOW.

Your voice matters to me.

(steve harvey on unsplash.com)