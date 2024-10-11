WHERE THE MIND GOES, ENERGY FLOWS…

GOD WINS. GODDESS WINS. THE GREAT MOTHER AND THE GREAT SPIRIT WIN.

LIGHT WINS.

So i invoke the Light, the highest and most pure Loving Force that births and sustains all life.

Mother Gaia, Father God, Great Goddess, Eternal Oneness, Infinite Creative Force by any name, i call you now to our side.



Leave no humble being untouched by your holy hands, and scatter your blessed particles all across this earth. May we be radiant.



Great Protector and Illuminator, teach us the true ways.

This is a week of celebration for (at least) three spiritual traditions, which means devoted people worldwide are busy offering prayers to the Light of their Soul.

i absolutely defy whatever nay-sayers imagine is going on in the darker realms; for we, the people of LOVE, have higher callings to attend to - causes that overpower darkness with Living Light.

Let’s look:

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES WEEK

Next Monday October 14 is Indigenous Peoples Day.

We no longer celebrate the genocidal conquistador Christopher Columbus; and instead honor our First Peoples of the Americas who were devoted stewards of this land for centuries before guys like Columbus came along.

Here is Biden’s Proclamation for Indigenous Peoples day 2024:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/10/11/a-proclamation-on-indigenous-peoples-day-2024/

As a regenerative herbalist, here’s my shout-out: western herbalism was either borrowed or stolen (or a combination of the two) from the Native Americans, who were master medicine people living in sacred relationship with the plants and all life.

The Native Peoples are here today among us, and many still carry the old ways.

May we bow respectfully at their feet!

https://www.npr.org/2021/10/11/1044823626/indigenous-peoples-day-native-americans-columbus

Indigenous inventions:

https://www.history.com/news/indigenous-peoples-day-history

NAVRATI

It’s Navrati, India’s grand festival to the Goddess Durga in her many forms. Navrati is nine days and nights - nav = nine; rati = nights - dedicated to Durga’s empowering protection and benevolence. Today is the last day; Navrati ends tomorrow, October 12.

Indian festivals always entail lights - lots of lights, everywhere, illuminating all.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/religion/festivals/navratri-2024-significance-of-nine-colours-and-their-meaning/articleshow/113835858.cms

https://www.moneycontrol.com/religion/navratri-2024-day-9-colour-of-the-day-purple-article-12839883.html



JEWISH HIGH HOLY DAYS: ROSH HASHANAH AND YOM KIPPUR

By divine synchronicity, the Jewish High Holy Days run parallel to Navrati and Indigenous Peoples Week, beginning with New Years, and ending with Yom Kippur tomorrow, October 12.

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4644/jewish/Rosh-Hashanah-2024.htm

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=yom+kippur+this+year&t=brave&ia=web