Once upon a time, long ago, people were born into a pure environment where the minerals in the soil glowed with life force. Thus their food was healthy, colorful, fragrant, and diverse; and with little coaxing, both their bodies and the soil regenerated themselves.

Back then, cultures were vibrantly alive. Village life took place largely outdoors in the natural world. Communities flourished; people laughed, danced, and sang; children grew up in their traditions honorably, with grace and life skills. The arts were cultivated, respected, and revered.

The people were strong, for they were enmeshed in the living tapestry of their Earth and each other, and they worked their precious lands with love. They reverently nurtured their plants and the soil.

In that faraway time and place, sages, mystics, and holy people received divine guidance directly from the One Source; and the people practiced regenerative lifestyles of longevity, connection, and flow.

Our ancient ancestors deeply understood the sciences, and knew the methods and substances that regenerate brain tissue and help the body rebuild itself.

If those wise ones were here with us today witnessing the rampant neuro-degeneration we now assume is normal, they would loudly proclaim:

“IT’S GHEE SEASON!”

Ghee is a dietary staple in Ayurveda, India’s traditional medical system.

Ayurvedic practices are built on self-knowledge - which in this case is creating a lifestyle based on our constitution - who we are and how we are built. Different body types have different needs, and we thrive when we organize our life to respect that. Ayurveda recommends fresh food, good sleep, clean environments, and optimizing physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health naturally. i’ve never met anyone who disagrees with these principles; yet realizing these ideals requires self-reflection, inner flexibility, and the willingness to actively self-heal.

Living a truly healthy lifestyle is a mindset that pours outward from within.

Bringing Ghee to the current reigning medical system has taken at least half a century. The low-fat era heralded a decades-long avalanche of propaganda against healthy fats, which led whole populations of people to FEAR this crucial brain nutrient for several generations, upsetting our physiology and dulling our minds.

That’s a lot of festering neurodegenerative disease we’ll never get to prevent. But it’s not too late to change.

THE BRAIN AND NERVOUS SYSTEM ARE COMPOSED OF HEALTHY FATS; OUR HORMONES ARE MADE OF FATS; AND WITHOUT HEALTHY FAT IN OUR DIET, OUR ENDOCRINE FUNCTION AND BRAIN CIRCUITRY MALFUNCTION AND DIE.

“Ghee is clarified butter,” says the information, but what does that mean?

It means butter is slowly melted so that all the milk fat can be skimmed off, and we are left with a pure golden oil. India’s texts cite numerous benefits to eating ghee.

According to Dr Vaidya Mishra (who my dear friend studied with for 30 years):

*Carak (a text) says Ghee is the best fat to eat.

*Shushruta Samhita (another text) says that Ghee is good for coronary arteries.

Bhava Mishra says Ghee

*rejuvenates the eyes

*enhances the digestive fire

*binds toxins and pacifies Pitta and Vata (excitable body types)

*does not clog Kapha (heavier, slower bodies)

*increases mental and physical stamina

*supports learning, retention, and memory

*increases longevity

*nurtures and cleanses the blood

*cools and lubricates the stomach wall

*and improves complexion

Modern research concurs, validating the following:

Ghee

*supports eyes

*gives satiation

*supports hormone production

*supports mineral absorption

*strengthens cell membranes

*provides sustained energy

*promotes healthy bile in the liver

*maintains anti-inflammatory process and helps healing

*aids delivery and absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, & K

(Please note, the above two paragraphs are extracted from a detailed brochure by Dr Mishra entitled The Nature and Role of Real Ayurvedic Ghee)

Ghee is used in cooking, and has a very high burn point so it does not oxidize when heated like other oils. Ghee is also infused into eye drops and nasal oiling (nasya) formulas;

and once when i had a dry peeling sunburn, i used Ghee topically to heal it. But here’s where i really became interested in Ghee:

i went through several bouts of anaphylactic shock from unfortunate exposures to neurotoxic smells, and one day i noticed that in the week following each event, i craved Ghee and could not get enough. Ghee stabilized me. Nature Herself imparted the most extraordinary quality of Ghee in my hour of need - Ghee heals and replenishes the brain and nerves.

As you can see, nutrient dense foods cover a lot of bases with regard to health.

Of course some people may have reasons to go easy or avoid Ghee, but most benefit greatly by having Ghee in their pantry and medicine chest. As we learn more of what our ancestors did, we reclaim our power to reach supreme health, one spoonful and one meal at a time.

