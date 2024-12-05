The physiology of emotional plummeting reflects distinct changes in brain structure, function, and ability to carry light.

The soul’s light dims when we are downtrodden, as brain circuits shrivel and shrink . To this, i do not consent.

Sometimes we sit stewing for months or years waiting, and sometimes the answer is easy to find. When we stay open and prayerful, the soul eventually speaks up and that answer appears.

i’ve been feeling increasingly angry and uninspired,- except for those awesome moments where my muse bursts out across yet another substack page. The silent war, the latent war, and the looming war are monotonously exhausting; and then on top of that comes daily life. We’re all in it, sharing the light we find as it appears.

It dawned on me that my walls were irritating and uninspiring to me, and that i could paint those walls light pink and terra cotta to lift me up. Brown wood paneling makes the rooms dark, and winter is coming. When it’s dark outside and dark inside, and that goes on for months, it’s too easy to emotionally slip and slide away...and lose our lustrous inner light.

The soul’s light dims when we are downtrodden, as brain circuits shrivel and shrink . To this, i do not consent.

Now, i didn’t decide cognitively to do any of this; rather, a sudden flash showed me what to do. The instantaneous relief in my body sparked the green light of excitement, and sent me enthusiastically to Ace. One wall at a time, i tarped and taped and transformed. One wall at a time, and oddly my mood soared with exuberant relief.

SO WHAT DOES PINK DO?

*Pink has an age-old reputation for healing the heart - increasing compassion, connection, and self-love. Pink is a heart chakra color.



*Pink neutralizes anger, and i experienced this for myself.



*Pink walls have proven to lower rage and violence in prisons , and some police stations have rooms painted Baker-Miller pink as holding tanks for drunks.



*Pink infuses the atmosphere with divine feminine energy, invoking safety and emotional balance.

*Pink inspires creativity, encourages positivity, and quells self-doubt.

*Pink helps create a loving environment within us and all around.



*Pink develops the relational brain in beautiful ways, strengthening circuits of kindness, connection, and communication.

Research suggests that just gazing at a pink square of paper is enough to have an effect, so you don’t have to paint your walls or dye your clothes. Just find yourself some pink.

Now i warn you, this will NOT please Kraut Swabber and his globalist cronies as they prepare for an angrier world, and that thought alone fills me with extreme pixie delight. Let us lean into the devious tools Nature provides us for balancing the scales.

PINK WINS, SO PINK ON!



