A rush of ecstasy filled me when this vision appeared on the screen, and i squealed like a teenage girl with a crush to see a mushroom so happy and fat.

LIONS MANE.

LIONS MANE. Brain and nerve regeneration.

Prior to this broadcast, that’s all i knew. i eat it. Now i’m so excited i’m bouncing and bobbing in my chair, racing to get the word out to you. Here goes>>>

John Campbell’s epiphany came two years after his brother had a debilitating brain injury, and modern medicine could not help. Dr John had heard stories of this mushroom, and mailed his brother two bottles of lions mane tincture. The brother claimed he saw improvement within a week; and there was immense improvement after just a few months.

What might this experience mean for the hundreds of thousands of patients suffering with neurodegenerative disease?

According to John Campbell, lions mane is a functional mushroom - a nutraceutical, a food, and a prebiotic - filled with protein, fiber, B vitamins 1-2-3-4-5-6, potassium, and vitamin D. Vitamin D increases measurably when the mushroom is left in the sun for as little as ten minutes. And it gets even better yet.

Two oddly named components in lions mane - hericenones and erinacines, are shown to cross the blood brain barrier, stimulate nerve growth factor, reduce anxiety, and improve cognitive function. Ultimately, these two components help repair the myelin sheath around nerve fibers - that’s regeneration!

Animal studies demonstrate that lions mane repairs peripheral nerves, facilitating movement and sensation (think diabetes); it boosts protein synthesis in damaged nerve cells; and it activates regeneration of spinal nerves.

Lions mane is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory for the brain, especially quieting glial inflammation. Glia are the pacmen that surround brain tissue for clean up and repair. Lions mane also shows potent antimicrobial activity, acting as an immuno-modulator effective against resistant bacteria, where pharmaceuticals fail.

Are you excited yet? Please watch the talk - it’s far better than my brief notes above!

Lions mane benefits:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12030463/

https://www.webmd.com/diet/what-are-the-health-benefits-of-lions-mane-mushrooms

https://www.verywellhealth.com/lions-mane-benefits-and-nutrition-profile-7498004

