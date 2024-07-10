To all friends out there in the Nevada City-Grass Valley area: YOU”RE INVITED!

THURSDAY JULY 11 at 5pm: HERBAL FIRST AIDE - free talk & demo

THURSDAY JULY 18 at 5pm: Make Your Own HERBAL 1st AIDE KIT

$55 pre-registered, see attached flyer for details. To reserve your space, email me, submit payment, and receive confirmation email.

What is Herbal 1st Aide?

How can we be ready for common medical emergencies?

(and the age-old FAQ) “Can i really do this myself?”



Join me JULY 11 & 18, and let’s make traditional wisdom into common public knowledge again!

my story, short and sweet:

i am a Regenerative Therapist. i do regenerative therapies - natural self-healing. through Bodywork, plants and herbs, and sacred sound/Tibetan Bowls.

i left western medicine 40 years ago, on account of their malpractice games, fully understanding i’d have to be self-sufficient from then on - and instead, i devote my life to regeneration through holistic (natural) medicine. Personally and professionally.

i’ve never looked back.

Alongside mastering/managing a lifelong neurological condition myself,

i’ve tackled breaks, sprains, ruptured eardrums, pinkeye, infections, a TIA (mini-stroke), and several episodes of anaphylactic shock - 100% naturally, and on my own. i share that in the week after the mini-stroke (aka: TIA/Transient Ischemic Attack) i saw a different holistic therapist every day for 5 days. (i’d cracked my skull hard and it was the worst headache i ever had - to this day!)

And, Anaphylaxia - especially repeated multiple times - severely taxes your nervous system and organs (if it doesn’t kill you!) - so it left me depleted with PTSD for a few years, and i got acupuncture for quite some time to resolve those attacks. ( It also helped immeasurably when friends took my sensitivity seriously and didn’t unthinkingly poison me) . Otherwise, i’ve treated myself with the diligent care i would give any injured, traumatized being…



because i believe in 100% healing, not the doom and gloom the experts feed you - and i know it’s possible for you and me!!!

i’ve watched bleeding stop on the spot; a rusty swollen red scratch dissolve; scars and bruises vanish; and body parts learn to work again - all on account of the plants!

That said, next time you or someone you are with falls down or gets cut, you should really know what to do, because you will do a better job than emergency medicine unless the limb is hanging off or the bone is protruding. Then call 9-11.

These two Herbal 1st Aide events will introduce you to the type of self care that brings real healing and keeps you and your family out of ER. Let’s have this conversation whose time is overdue!



the shattered hand story:

Hope to see you soon…