Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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yantra's avatar
yantra
1d

agreed with nearly all, except i don't have chronic fatigue, and avoid the "healthcare" profession (aka medical mafia) like the plague. but then i am able to avoid most wireless exposures.

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
10h

Everything you said resonates. 💕

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