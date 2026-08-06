At this junction where global sanity is outsourced to the greedy and corrupt, i’m feeling very tender and torn. We decide what our values really are by the choices we make in our lives - not on the ballot. There’s more than enough rhetoric to go around, but it’s deep inquiry and conscious action that count.

We are plunging way too fast into a future we haven’t considered realistically at all, and that blindness is tragic to life.

Nature is not for profit and ownership; meanwhile resource extraction has reached an absolute peak.

Device addiction enables the depletion of all our natural resources across the globe, and our own personal energy stores as well.

It also kills thousands of children forced to mine raw materials for us in third world countries.

Now everyone has chronic fatigue, which they’re expecting more specialists and a vitamin regimen to resolve. Nobody want to face the truth.

We simply have to slow down and look up.

And perhaps have the courage to step away from the grid of madness.

Humanity’s choices now will determine whether we mine the earth naked and dry to automate and tokenize the entire world; and whether our environment can sustain any longer and survive. (And by default, whether or not we survive.)

While technology speeds relentlessly ahead, it’s rapidly seizing all of who we are - chipping away a few circuits at a time.

We are so fragmented and distracted, we barely resemble a shadow of our true self any more.

i think people still really believe they can outpace terahertz communication systems, but it’s the human nervous and immune systems that ultimately pay.

And our dysregulation is Gaiea’s as well - but people keep streaming, and live, sleep and eat with their cellphones and wearables, and then go to doctors and take drugs for the illnesses resulting from this.

We were not meant to be irradiated 24/7. Radiation kills. Microwaves kill. Yet we are far past microwaves now, into millimeter waves ; and far past 5G and into terahertz and 6G.

We were also not meant to be relentlessly pulsed. It’s like a silent machine gun to the nervous system that never stops, while our circuitry runs on the direct current of Earth’s natural rhythms - which are being overrun by satellites right now.

In my opinion, it’s a cheap and cheating way to produce everything with AI. It dulls the mind and the soul when we sacrifice human potential and our divine creative force to beat the market - which can never be done.

It’s cloning yourself as part of the machine.

And it’s a narrowing mineshaft straight to hell, with dopamine hits along the way.



In part two, we’ll meet real people who have risked to choose a different life. People who tried to stay, be productive, and warn the rest - but finally had to flee to save themselves. _______________________________________________

THE LAYERS , from The Poems of Stanley Kunitz, 1979



i have walked through many lives, some of them my own,

and i am not who i was,

though some principle of being abides,

from which i struggle not to stray.

When i look behind, as i am compelled to look

before i can gather strength to proceed on my journey,

i see milestones dwindling toward the horizon,

and the slow fires trailing from the abandoned campsites,

over which scavenger angels wheel on heavy wings.

Oh, i have made myself a tribe

out of my true affections, and my tribe is scattered!

How shall my heart be reconciled to its feast of losses?

In the rising wind, the manic dust of my friends,

those who fell along the way, bitterly stings my face.

Yet i turn, i turn, exulting somewhat,

with my will intact to go wherever i need to go -

and every stone on the road is precious to me.

In my darkest night, when the moon was covered

and i roamed through wreckage,

a nimbus-clouded voice directed me:

”Live in the layers, not in the litter.”

Though i lack the art to decipher it,

no doubt the next chapter

in my book of transformations is already written.

i am not done with my changes.



________________________________________________________

question:

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