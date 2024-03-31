i wish you harmony, resonance, and renewal in this emerging time.
May you hear the voice of your pure and noble heart.
May Creation rock you gently,
that you know you are riding the stars and the wind.
May Beauty find Her way onto your lap and into your waiting hands,
as She dreams life into soil, sand, and sea.
May divine consciousness awaken mighty armies of stem cells
inside you - light cascading along textured folds inside your brain -
pouring forth waves of regeneration
such as this world has never seen.
May your fiery soul rise and roar with such a longing for Truth that the Angels quiver - and deliver that all you need and want, without delay!
May spirit’s song forever vibrate
divine light
between and through
our cells.
May spirals of loving kindness and generosity
surround and embrace you -
embrace us -
bringing complete renewal
and wholeness,
body and soul.
HOPPY DAY!
Oh beautiful Yolanda
I have been writing about renewal to day as well!
Thank you for the from the Heart blessing. Hay wannah!