Throughout recent articles, I’ve used the words sensitive and sensitized in very specific ways. But there’s still a problem. These words are often used as if they describe a single condition—when in reality, they point to a range of nervous system states.

If we don’t make distinctions, everything begins to blur - so i will attempt that today.

The brain and nervous system are buzzwords now, cloaked in some elite mystique without actual meaning in most peoples’ minds.

There’s an excess of labels, specialties, terms, and definitions—each attempting to name what people experience. Yet when we step back, a common thread becomes apparent.

We are seeing variations of one underlying pattern: nervous system dysregulation.

A “dysregulated” nervous system is out of balance and struggling to find baseline again.

This nervous system has been pushed into sympathetic hyper-activation - extreme stress, alarm, and hyper-vigilance, and is either stuck there or has shut down from exhaustion.

So we must hold two truths at once:

1. Not all sensitivity is the same.

2. But the body’s response is the same, along a continuum of severity.

The Spectrum of Sensitization

i propose that sensitization rides a spectrum, much like autism does. It’s not black and white.

Sensitivity is actually a range of nervous system states—which may be inborn or acquired—that reflect how our nervous system receives and responds to input.

For this reason, i have introduced the more clinically accurate term “sensitization”.

1. INNATE SENSITIVITY

Some nervous systems are innately more perceptive on subtle levels.

For instance, highly sensitive people, intuitives, and empaths are acutely aware of their environment and subtle shifts around them and in their internal state.

This kind of sensitivity, with nuanced awareness and rapid pattern recognition, can be a biological advantage for survival. It can sense threat, mobilize in defense, then return to baseline.

Temporary dysregulation is a healthy response.

But innately sensitive people are also easily overstimulated and overwhelmed, and in today’s world, dysregulation can become chronic when there is no respite or escape. (then they move into category 2 or 3 below)



HOWEVER, it is no longer just the innately sensitive who suffer.

With the accelerating pace of technology and increasing environmental toxins and economic pressures, more and more people are becoming “highly sensitive” by circumstance - that is called acquired sensitization .

2. ACQUIRED SENSITIZATION

Acquired sensitivity - or sensitization - develops as the nervous system is repeatedly exposed to overwhelming and harmful input. This includes factors like:

*environmental stress - pollution, chemtrails, and electromagnetic radiation fields

*physical injury, especially involving the head or spine

*sustained chemical exposure

*prolonged high stress, strain , and time pressure



These factors are assaults to the brain and nervous system, and cause nerve circuits to degrade and disconnect. Then we become more reactive, and less able to control our body’s stress response. Regardless of the cause, the end states look similar: anxiety, pain, hyper-vigilance, allergies, overwhelm, and all sorts of medical problems.

Acquired sensitivity reflects the body’s attempts to self-regulate in the face of relentless threat.

3. CHRONIC SENSITIZATION

On account of repeated exposure to harmful environmental factors, embodied trauma, or high impact injuries that never healed, this nervous system gets locked in a state of alarm and anxious reactivity, is prone to pain and depression, and struggles to settle down.

With chronic sensitization, the nervous system is deeply dysregulated across multiple body systems. This is a vicious loop where someone’s body reacts to everything, chronically disrupting nerve signaling, immune response, and all normal body functions.

This nervous system is chronically dysregulated, with vast and varied symptoms that come and go, change in intensity, move around the body, and are rarely properly diagnosed.

These people often become “chronic complex” patients.

Where someone falls on this spectrum is not random. It reflects a continuum of lived experience marked by the specific injuries, traumas, and other stressors their system has endured over time.

Sensitization is not one single condition. It describes the process of how a nervous system receives, interprets, and responds to ongoing input—and how that process can shift over time.

This distinction matters.

Because when highly sensitized people can’t find answers, they tend to blame themselves, lose hope, and label themselves chronically ill.

Often, they’ve been gaslit by the medical establishment and dismissed by family and friends. But it’s not their fault.

Then, what supports the innately sensitive system may be helpful to a system that has become hyper-sensitized over time - but not ultimately healing. More is needed.

As we begin to map this spectrum more clearly, something shifts.

Blame softens, clarity begins to dawn, and the question changes from:

What’s wrong with me?

to

What state is my nervous system in—what has shaped it - and what does it need now?

This question is where my work begins.

Contact me to learn more.

#NervousSystemRegulation #HighlySensitive #SensitiveNervousSystem #ChronicPainRelief #TraumaInformed

TIP JAR