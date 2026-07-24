Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
yantra's avatar
yantra
2dEdited

my favorite line: "Trust me, your pendant is no match for this…nor is your beanie or laptop case, so don’t even ask, unless you want to see my fangs." totally.

this world is so challenging (to say the least) these days - wishing you sunlight, love and comprehensive healing - and some way to get away from the madness whenever you can.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
Patricia Burke's avatar
Patricia Burke
2d

I am always grateful to have a glimpse of a wisdom holder/medicine woman,...

Reply
Share
4 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yolanda Pritam Hari · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture