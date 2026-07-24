i haven’t been “sick” in nine years; and before that, it had been seven. Each collapse was at the tail end of a long, stressful move - so it makes perfect sense.

i have/have built a heroic immune system through lifestyle - and have closets full of bulk herbs, and formulas i’ve made myself.

This is how i live - it’s not an afterthought or a sideline - and when i cut myself, get a nasty splinter, have an eye infection, scratchy throat, rash, or fracture or sprain, i just open the closets and indulge.

But i’ve been tired a long, long time. Living in the triangulation of cell towers, repeaters, and antennas on all sides, beaming me 24/7 with deadly frequencies all the time. i understand this body is being forced to try to adapt against all odds - and also being severely drained.

So is yours.

i also know that last year, i suffered a severe neurological injury when the big towers went up across the street - and i understand by how i feel that i have been left compromised.

i have not really “healed” - but i’ve become functional enough to press on.

You may be in this same predicament too - this recent article explains more.

For all busy, productive, and committed women, being “tired” is never a reason to stop. Just ask any mom. Being tired is the oldest excuse in the book, so we have learned to displace it and carry on.

By now, i’ve come to see and believe that tired is the new norm - for us all. So i, too, press on.

This whole town - the roads and highways - maybe the whole world - are awash in a scalding radiation bath that burns our brain, nerves, membranes, and skin. The forest is helpful by degrees - but not if you only get there a few minutes once in a while.

Trust me, your pendant is no match for this…nor is your beanie or laptop case, so don’t even ask, unless you want to see my fangs.

Our bodies will agree to adapt, until the day they’ve had enough of our shenanigans.

My immune system is having a sort of HELL NO! week.

In the last 2 months, i’ve gone from exhausted and in pain to a very reluctant fullblown cold and fever.

My big adventure today is getting from bed to this couch with my laptop to see you.

And i only got up because i wanted to show you my kitchen apothecary closets, and the phase of self-treatment i reached today.

i hope you’ll be inspired! And if you’re lost as to what to do, you can easily find me for an assessment, consult, and the medicines you need - to ward off illness and also just daily self-care for your weaker parts.

Yesterday, in addition to my homemade tinctures, i added in yarrow-mint-feverfew tea. Today i put boneset and angelica root in it, to lower the fever and pain in my bones - and it’s feeling better after just a few sips.

i still won’t be hiking the trails or dancing the samba tonight…but i know that with my plant allies, i’ll always win.

Infinite wisdom and compassion lives in their sweet green veins.

So let me go take some photos for you, to show you my apothecary family - and get them strewn along this page.

Let me also assure you that you don’t need to surrender your entire kitchen or garage to natural wellness - We herbalists have just gone crazy-in love overboard with our green friends and gentle buds.

For you, it can start with just a few plant allies that you grow, harvest, or buy in bulk. A few tinctures. A few essential oils. A few teas. Done.



You can start with just one shelf. i’ll even teach you how to make your own herbal first aide kit for home, work, and car!

i can help you find your plant allies, too - so the pressure’s off for you to succeed.

And while i’m at it, please DON’T buy from Amazon - you’ll never get the quality or effectiveness of buying from an herbalist or making it yourself (plus, you feed the beast and starve the healers - ouch!).

That’s all i’ve got for you today - BUT wait til the next article, where you’ll get a glimpse deeper into how natural medicine becomes clinical medicine and you really learn how to help yourself!

OK, now back to bed…