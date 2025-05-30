Let me flaunt my Medusa»>

We’ve been inseparable for years, since She was a tiny sprite in a wee little pot.

LOOK AT HER NOW! Trailing locks and brightly burgeoning buds…

Medusa’s been blooming in this same pot year after year, moving around with me, flinging babies out by the dozens at times, and shyly surprising me as more and more red flowers emerge daily every year, right about now…

Speaking of Nature the Indomitable, medicine is all around us now, flaunting vibrant hues. It’s St John’s Wort season now, these very weeks; and this year i know where She’s dancing wild…Medicine forthcoming…stay tuned, my friends…