Last night i caught a post by Pasheen Stonebrooke, a modern-day journalist who bravely trumpets truth in a deceived and deranged world. That post inspired a fairytale vision - so here’s my short little synopsis reflecting the magic of what has transpired.

You will find actual footage along with Pasheen’s thoughts in the link to her post down below. But first, my tale.

Once upon a time, not long ago, a girl appeared who loved to dive.

One day, while she was busy exploring underwater, she looked up to see a shark rushing toward her;

but then it stopped suddenly right in front of her, opening great gaping jaws to reveal a fish hook embedded in the roof of its mouth. In response, the girl reached in and dislodged the hook within a few seconds - setting her new friend free.

She was so moved by this encounter that she made a promise to dive every day from then on…

As fate would have it, this shark had friends, who also had friends, whose friends had friends, and they all had fish hooks stuck to the roof of their mouths. One after another, they came to see the girl; and often returned together just to nuzzle, play and pass time. Thus this girl is known worldwide as Medicine Mermaid to the Shark People; and she is forever marked with a protective shark gel that identifies her as their cherished kin…

Now enjoy Pasheen’s rendition, and check out her other writings as well!

