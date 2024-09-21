MICROCIRCULATION: THE KEY TO LIFE

Knowledge is power.

Knowledge ignites the spirit; by knowing, we are en-lightened. Light is divine.

The brain lights up as it births new cells (“neurogenesis”) and also as those cells grow and spread their connections throughout the nervous system (“synaptogenesis”) to create new awareness and new skills (“neuroplasticity”).



But without microcirculation, the brain does not make light; it degenerates instead.

Whereas ignorance lacks light and thus spreads darkness and perpetuates fear, knowledge uplifts, empowers, and enables informed action.

Microcirculation carries knowledge, and thus light, everywhere within us, systems-wide.

An exalted spirit filled with light is a positive, vital forcefield moving steadily into resonance with divine space and time. Light is, after all, divine.

May you be exalted, as i am, by the wonders within us that foster life; and may your hopes and visions of true healing be easily manifest as we together grasp the splendor, complexity, and organized divinity that lie within.

MICROCIRCULATION CROSSES THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER.

The blood-brain barrier is everywhere in the body, not just in the head.

Everywhere deep inside us, essential fluids cross miniscule membranes, bathing our organs, nervous system and brain. The microanatomy and physiology of fluid exchange in the central nervous system (CNS) are the keys to life.

WHAT IS MICROCIRCULATION?

Microcirculation is how detoxification and nourishment occur in our bodies.

Microcirculation is where the smallest of molecules and gases are exchanged across membranes and in and out of the circulating blood.

Microcirculation happens through capillaries.

Microcirculation is foundational to life.

Capillaries, like all our vessels and organs, are lined and covered with epithelial tissue.

Here’s a look at Epithelial Tissue:

(4:53 mins)

Microcirculation involves cell membranes and the linings and coverings of our vessels and organs, all of which are epithelial tissue.

Microcirculation happens body-wide.

Wikipedia explains microcirculation in some detail - take a look.

SO, WHAT’S THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER?

THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER is a protective membrane around the central nervous system, AND IT IS EPITHELIAL TISSUE AS WELL.

Nerve impulses and biochemical messengers travel across membranes and through fluids, in and out of cells.

Membranes - thin layers of epithelial tissue - surround and protect our nervous system, filtering what enters our cells. Epithelial tissue, being smooth and slippery, facilitates inner rivers to flow, bathing the brain and nerves.

But membranes are delicate and easily damaged through chemical, biological and technological assaults, which are constant and prevalent globally now.

Membrane damage interrupts microcirculation and flow.

Cumulative lack of flow over time leads to stagnation in the body, weakening and even destroying immunity and overall health. The body’s natural detoxification systems become overwhelmed, so metabolic toxins pool in the tissue, and nutrients cannot be absorbed or metabolized any more.

By and large, it’s plumbing backups in the human body and soul that perpetuate illness and disease!

The body is a miraculously complex creation, yet ultimately, it’s about fluid and flow; about microcirculation and cellular exchange.

Circulation, microcirculation, and flow.

This is what we must restore.

Edema, inflammation, cognitive damage, and all other ills speak to the absolute urgency of circulation, microcirculation, and flow.

LYMPH, MICROCIRCULATION, AND FLOW

Circulation is not just blood flow to and from the heart.

Circulation is a deep internal process of cellular exchange (microcirculation), resulting in oxygen-rich blood being pumped through our veins.

Capillaries receive blood from veins through arterioles. Capillaries feed the lymphatic vessels too. The lymph system is the body’s sewer system - lymph empties the trash (CO2 and other metabolites). Capillaries uptake oxygen to nourish the body through the circulation.

WHAT ARE CAPILLARIES?

Quoting Very Well Health,

“Capillaries are responsible for exchanging gases, fluids, and nutrients in the body. While arteries deliver these to the capillaries, the capillaries are where the actual exchange takes place in cells…

The capillaries also receive carbon dioxide and other waste from cells to be delivered by veins to the lungs (for removal by exhalation) and the kidneys and liver (for removal in urine and stool).”

BACK TO MICROCIRCULATION

Inner sensing becomes richer once we can feel and visualize inside. Enhanced perception can be a super-power. The following is a short excerpt from this extremely long medical paper, punctuated by my own commentary.

The PubMed paper’s focus is recovery from shock, yet it clarifies microcirculation really well:

“Vessels of the microcirculation are almost entirely lined by endothelial cells (EC).”

>>> In my prior article “The Three Brains”, i wrote “Endothelial cells cover the brain and spinal cord, and line all our vessels and organs.”>>>

Back to PubMed: “The microcirculation is the terminal vascular network of the systemic circulation consisting of microvessels… These microvessels consist of arterioles, post-capillary venules, capillaries, and their (sub) cellular constituents (Fig.1).1). The microcirculation is the final destination of the cardiovascular system and is ultimately responsible for oxygen transfer from the red blood cells (RBC) in the capillaries…”

<<AND FOR DETOXIFICATION THROUGH THE LYMPHATIC SYSTEM>> i add»>

“…to the parenchymal cells…”

<<Parenchyma = clusters of cells, such as the brain or liver or heart>> i translate»>

“…where oxygen is delivered to … the tissue cells in support of their functional activity. Other functions of the microcirculation include the regulation of solute exchange …and…the transport of hormones and nutrients to the tissue cells including …the immune system… (my boldening)

…It is arguably the most important compartment of the cardiovascular system, since it is in direct contact with the parenchymal cells…”

<<think BRAIN CELLS here. Microcirculation is how brain cells cleanse, nourish, breathe, and self-repair, i attest.»>

“…which rely on its proper function…to support organ function.”

The paper continues:

Microvascular Anatomy, fig 1:

“The lymphatic capillaries carry the extravascular fluid into the venous system. The arterioles are surrounded by vascular smooth muscle cells responsible for the regulation of arteriole tone.”

>>>in my words: lymph feeds the blood; and arterioles are covered with epithelial tissue.

THE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER IS EPITHELIAL TISSUE, SO IN EFFECT, ALL ORGANS AND VESSELS HAVE THEIR OWN BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER THAT SELECTIVELY FILTERS WHAT CAN PASS.

Considering the recent fate of far too many medical patients given certain mandated hospital protocols, i add one more paragraph from PubMed as background fact, >>>

“…microcirculation is of key importance for the functioning of the kidney… The majority (>80%) of oxygen delivered to the kidney is utilized for production of ATP needed by the Na+/K+ pump”

<<NA+/K+ translates to sodium-potassium pump, the biochemical process for cellular exchange and energy production by the cells>>

So we can see from this one paper alone how the organ systems most adversely affected by the proliferation of mandated medicine and the military frequencies of 5G throughout the entire plandemic and still ongoing now are those same systems dependent on healthy epithelium and microcirculation.

“THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER IS EVERYWHERE”

Says Very Well Health,

“Endothelial tissue…in the inner part of blood vessels throughout your body …are loosely spaced to allow substances to pass from your blood to other tissues.1 However, in the brain’s capillaries, the endothelial cells are more tightly connected, creating a barrier that keeps some molecules from crossing from the blood to the brain…The blood-brain barrier serves a filter, controlling which molecules can pass from the blood into the brain.”

Now let’s draw on my prior article to tie the knot.

Quoting myself, “The blood-brain barrier is a membrane. Membranes are epithelial and endothelial tissue, depending on whether they surround or line our vessels and cells. Membranes are under constant attack by the powers that shouldn’t be:

*billions of tons annually of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides dumped on our land;

*every single pharmaceutical drug, and moreso by the multiple drug interactions with multiple prescriptions;

*by the toxic, self-replicating microwave-activated plasma from chemtrail planes spewed out and poured on us daily;

* and by the self-replicating microwave activated technology in the so-called vaxxine that thickens blood and fluid flow til circulation is a stagnant poisoned swamp.

Constant bombardment with poisons breaks down membranes and overwhelms natural detoxification pathways, leading directly to degenerative disease.”

If more people could see and feel the majesty of our divine form,

LIGHT WOULD GROW.

The problem is, power uses big words and long phrases to lock people out. And it works. Not knowing creates fear. Fear makes us vulnerable to power. Power squelches life.

YET KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, TOO, FOR LIGHT GROWS THE MORE ONE KNOWS. HEALTH FLOURISHES WHERE LIGHT GROWS.

SO HOW CAN WE IMPROVE MICROCIRCULATION?

Besides living as healthy a lifestyle as we are able, and avoiding/shielding against destructive elements (previously explained in numerous prior articles, with helpful links on my site), there are two shortcuts i use: Nitric Oxide supplementation, which strengthens microcirculation and ATP (energy!) production by the cells and helps repair epithelial damage; and Lifewave Light Patches., which use lightwaves to awaken dormant stem cells. Please visit the links provided just above, and contact me for further conversation and guidance on self-healing and how to get and use these amazing products.

articles on Nitric Oxide:

NITRIC OXIDE: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/nitric-oxide

MORE ON NO: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/the-metabolic-engine

Thank you for reading along today. i hope you are exalted by the divine miracle that is our physical form, and by the possibility to flourish naturally now, despite the odds.