The modern world aggressively invades our nervous system - literally.



It’s a constant barrage of screens, notifications, new demands, new accounts, new passwords, platform updates, payment systems, alerts, headlines, opinions, hacker threats, security systems, emergencies, and obligations.

Do you ever say to yourself “Enough is enough”?

Lately i wonder how many people walking around or showing up on zoom calls only seem functional - but inside are privately overwhelmed by the sheer effort of surviving modern life.

The older i get, the more clearly i see it’s not us. It’s the endless negotiation to erase our true nature in order to fit in and participate at all.

People are tired. Bone tired. Exhausted, in fact.

Not only from lack of sleep - but from the ceaseless noise, hurry, screens, crowds, traffic, and pressures of everyone else’s demands.

From the lack of time to wonder, daydream, and create.

From being starved of our own body wisdom and Nature’s nurturing touch.

We learned the rules of being tamed and civilized - the language, appearance, personality, pace, and expectations. We learned to silence ourselves, because our thoughts were still in process and we weren’t yet ready to respond, while those who are fast and loud quickly filled the space.

We forced ourselves to function in a world that’s too bright, too loud, too fast, and too dismissive of depth - and now, the bill has arrived unceremoniously at our table.

The tormenting stress of being forced to live as somebody else has finally exceeded our capacity to adapt.

I say this not as an observer standing outside this paradigm, or even as a clinician - but as someone who inhabits many of these identities myself:

The highly sensitive person (HSP). The introvert. The empath.

The one in chronic disabling pain. The one who had several brain injuries.

The one struggling to adapt and keep up with the inhuman pace and pile of demands.

And the one who can no longer compete in a world that’s not mine.

Observing the landscape, what most interests me is not the labels, but the patterns they share.

Increasingly, i wonder whether we’ve mistaken all the branches for separate trees.

Perhaps the highly sensitive, the introverted, the empathic, the chronically ill, the environmentally reactive, the neurodivergent, the brain injured, and the chronically exhausted and/or in pain have been living beside one another for years—without recognizing how much of the journey they share.

Perhaps we’ve been sliding along the same spectrum of sensitization together all along.

And now, our conversations can finally converge.

What do you think?

Thank you for following along as my work and research converge in a conclusion that’s both simple and profound:

that sensitivity, sensitization, exhaustion, chronic conditions, and resilience may be far more connected than we ever thought - as far as our nervous system is concerned.

*COULD WE IN FACT BE COMPLICATING TREATMENT BY MISSING THIS FACT?

What do you think? Leave a comment or question, please.



#NervousSystemRegulation #PolyvagalWisdom #WholeSystemHealing #SystemsIntelligence #EmbodiedHealing