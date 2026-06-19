Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Sabrina Page's avatar
Sabrina Page
4d

It is the terrain we are all immersed in, a toxic environment, including all the EMFs. why I live so far away in the woods, and of course as RFK Jr has pointed out, and many others, they don't want to acknowledge that commonality.

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2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
Dozt's avatar
Dozt
4d

Fortunately, I live in the Sierra Foothills away from an "urban" environment. When I spend time in a

"city" environment, I get "drained" of energy and know it is the factor of the "rush" momentum of

city living the cause. Good info as always. Sister have a Joyous Solstice time. Yaha ati pado.

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
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