Dr Eric Gordon began noticing - and treating - chronic complex illnesses in the 90’s, when he first made the connection between dirty electricity, high radiation fields, and patients who couldn’t seem to heal no matter what.

He saw that, even at that time, we were all living under constant neurological assault - and that EMF’s were injuring cells, membranes, and organelles. As a result, patients came to him with multiple symptoms presenting as multiple diseases. He knew that genetics was not helpful here, as only a couple genes are linked to each disease, and that something much deeper was going on.

WHY did people keep feeling awful no matter what treatments they received?

HOW could their complaints vary so from day to day, and move around?

As he contemplated these questions, he reached a daring conclusion that ran counter to the reigning opinions in his field:

“Chronic illness is about the individual, not the population.”

Thus his unique specialty was born, and his gifts unleashed.

It can be an infection, a virus, or a traumatic injury that precipitates whole body-whole brain inflammation; then a toxic trigger pushes body systems into overwhelm, where they remain stuck and unable to detox or heal.

THE MITOCHONDRIA MIRROR THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

(mitochondrion, shutterstock.com)



In normal situations, removing the stressor or remediating the trigger, then providing treatment, is enough to enable resolution. But not so in chronic complex cases. The body is stuck in sympathetic overdrive, survival mode, and on high alert; and the mitochondria are stuck in this reactive pattern too.

When the mitochondria sense danger - a virus, pathogen, or biochemical message of danger from the nervous system - they turn down their energy production, stimulating an immune response. So in chronic complex illness, it’s NOT that the mitochondria are lacking nutrients like Co-Q-10 or carnitine; but rather that they’ve changed jobs to modulate the immune system for survival.

They are not accepting nutrients to make energy. So supplements will not help here, and can even hurt.

The immune response mounted by the mitochondria is part of a natural cycle where the cells undergo oxidative stress to drive out the poison; and only later begin producing the powerhouse antioxidant glutathione to increase strength and resilience. Then, and only then, do the mitochondria revert to their original job of using ATP to produce energy.

THE TAKEAWAYS

* Each chronic complex patient is unique, and the usual treatments will not work on them because their bodies and brains are under relentless siege. We must first calm their nervous system down to quell the immune cascade - and NOT just throw detox and supplement programs at them. This would stress their bodies even more.



* Mitochondria are not only the powerhouse of the cells; but also heavily involved in immune response. In extreme prolonged stress - such as infection or inflammation, the mitochondria stop using ATP to make energy and switch their role to immune modulation. Once the threat has passed, the mitochondria build back up to making energy again. This is a natural cycle.



In part two, we’ll dig deeper into Dr Gordon’s comprehensive ideas and approach, which are thoroughly aligned with my own. Here’s the podcast, in case you can’t wait.

