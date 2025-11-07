Chronic complex patients.

These are the people who run from doctor to doctor, and specialist to specialist, seeking the root cause of their multitudes of complaints - yet who only end up stranded with lists of disparate diagnoses, more medications, and less hope. Each specialist has measured one symptom, proclaimed that to be the root cause, and medicated to modulate only that.

But symptoms are not the root cause - rather, they point to imbalances and dysfunctions much deeper down which must be gradually unveiled.

Symptoms are not the root cause - they are the body begging for real help, and pointing to imbalances much deeper down. Each symptom adds another layer of stress and exhaustion to an already compromised body and nervous system, until the body and its energy source - the mitochondria - collapse.

(shutterstock.com)

As Dr Gordon said in his podcast highlighting mitochondria , the chronic complex patient must be listened to and treated more gently because they are in a very frail state. They lack the energy resources to mobilize cellular healing. Their mitochondria were rerouted to the immune system and survival, so they will not be producing energy until the threat is resolved. The tank is empty, and cannot at this point be refilled.

BODY STRUCTURE AND THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

Alignment matters. Not only at the visible outer level - but also and even moreso along the spine. Spinal alignment, ultimately, has been the focus of all my structural bodywork over the years, and can be restored with craniosacral work and structural yoga as well. Energy and information can’t move if the pathway is locked in distortion and stuck in fight-or-flight. Alignment creates a pathway for flow.

Spinal distortions, at even a fraction of a degree, send the brain into a state of alarm, eliciting a biochemical cascade of stress hormones because the body’s core survival feels threatened.

A fraction of one degree is interpreted as a five-alarm fire!

Misalignment compresses the vital communication pathways in the body: nerves, blood and lymph flow, and cerebrospinal fluid exchange. The body is then starved of essential nutrition at the cellular level, and natural detoxification is blocked.

This sets up a vicious cycle governed by ever increasing sympathetic overdrive and chronic depletion - mitochondrial collapse.

(distorted spine, shutterstock.com)

STRUCTURE AND THE VAGUS NERVE

A compressed vagus nerve can show up as a defensive, reactive personality - and as gut issues. Dr Gordon emphasizes structural alignment as a key component of releasing pressure from the vagus nerve so that the nervous system begins to relax and activate self-healing. He asserts that body structure and the nervous system underlie successful cleansing - which is the first step to healing at the mitochondrial level.

i heartily concur.

For decades, people with difficult neurological conditions were unjustly labeled hysterical or mentally ill. It is time to change that.

Chronic complex conditions are not psychological illnesses. They are rooted in physiology and driving the cycles of high anxiety that chronically ill people suffer. This is not mere mind-over-matter. Calming the nervous system at the core level is essential.

For these patients, a shallow cookie-cutter solution is never the answer. Time, kindness, and attention to the whole person is the only way home. In my experience over decades, touch - bodywork and massage - is the fastest way to release the nervous system locked in survival.

Touch and live contact provide co-regulation, creating a sense of safety that favorably the body’s alters biochemistry.

It is also important for patients to use somatic practices like yoga with synchronized breathing and other forms of mind-body movement, like rhythmic walking with nose-breathing, while mentally repeating a prayer or mantra the whole time.

Co-regulation is our most basic need for a healthy brain, nervous system, and freedom from depression and anxiety.

(shutterstock.com)



Co-regulation enables self-regulation.

We’ll discuss that more soon.

