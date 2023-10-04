Today’s offering is one i wish i didn’t have to post. In fact, all posts written in wild warring times such as this should certainly be labeled “NOT for the faint of heart”. Here, i will begin to synopsise a recent talk by Deborah Tavares (stopthecrime.net) about the complexity of frequency warfare being used against us today. Here goes…

Fifth gen warfare is frequencies, and they are being turned up constantly - gradually enough that most frogs won’t sense how hot the water is until they are stewed.

Energy is the key to life, and one measure of energy is frequencies. Every living thing has a frequency, a vibrational code if you will, that distinguishes it from all other life forms - and therefore, crippling and deadly frequencies can be specifically aimed at one target - one dissident - one village - one island - one culture.

Frequencies can be calibrated and aimed to decimate DNA and specific target lifeforms.

HUMANS HIT WITH THESE BEAMS IGNITE FROM WITHIN.

EXPLODING PEOPLE - BUT IT’S NOT A CARTOON.

This is WAR, and these are WEAPONS that all sensitives (the canaries) intimately feel and know.

Meanwhile, the general public may feel some sense of dread, but continue to adjust until the pressure (or the cancer) cracks them, and they go haywire in some of the gross angry flavors that makes people dangerous and mean.

BIOLOGICAL WARFARE ATTACKS OUR VITALITY - INVISIBLY.

We are and have been intentionally degraded by all forms of covert attacks - chemicals; nanoparticles filling the atmosphere creating conditions rife for explosions and fires and chronic respiratory illnesses; extreme weather manipulation, EMP attacks, economic collapse; and constant high frequency bombardment.

The destruction of the human brain and logical cognitive processes is complete. People cannot react or respond. They are numbed, dumbed, and shocked into a fog.

ORCHESTRATED INTENTIONAL FIRES ARE USED TO RELOCATE POPULATIONS, SEPARATE FAMILIES, AND ENFORCE INCREASING MILITARY CONTROL.

WATER CANNOT EXTINGUISH THESE FIRES BECAUSE THEY ARE CHEMICALS DISPERSED AND ACTIVATED IN HIGH RADIATION FIELDS.



War is a game of balancing systems, and that infamous “they” does that by killing us.

We have been taught to exchange real value for worthless and dangerous promises, so most folks are easy to fool, and fool, and fool.

The uptake of heavy metals forced upon our trees has destroyed their oxygen production; we are all being starved!

DIRECTED ENERGIES ARE DIRECTED.

Heed that key word: directed, or AIMED AT.

Time screams that i should finish this blog another time, and just give you what i got right now, unedited and all.

If they “do us” today, it could start soon…

(SORRY- the link for the talk is not up now…will have to find and add…)

Silent Weapons - Alex Jones: https://rumble.com/v3jbnfu-the-silent-weapon-you-take-everywhere.html

FEMA TEST OCT 4: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230803/fema-and-fcc-plan-nationwide-emergency-alert-test-oct-4-2023

Links will be reposted when i finish this awful story. i just hope there’s something in here already that you can add to your knowledge.

See you soon…

La Optimista Suprema