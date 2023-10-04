Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
Mar 15

La Optimista Suprema, you are a wonder, how much you care. When this all first began for me, I searched high and low for people like you, but there were none. I had to find my own way. Now if there are people who are searching for truth, you are here to lend a guiding light.

Thank you for your honesty and your continual posting and research.

I will share.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Oct 4, 2023Edited

Thank you. 🙏

I've been reading about lasers and energy from Darpa Demo day inventions which received grant money. It raises more questions.

Inventors of Quantum Dots just won Nobel prize

"The development of quantum dots wins the

2023 Nobel prize in chemistry"

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/quantum-dots-nanoparticles-bawendi-brus-ekimov

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yolanda Pritam Hari
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture