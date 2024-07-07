Who doesn’t love seeing two great people together batting history around and telling what they know?

Judy Mikovitz and Alex Jones have ridden the razor-edge between the galaxies their whole careers, and somehow survived to this day.

i daresay they’ve both stood up to the underworld many times.

Hot fire (and maybe brimstone too) burn with truth in both Dr Mikovitz and Alex Jones. This interview is filled with that fire, and so much more.

“Life is carbon-based. It’s a war on GOD!”



Dr Judy Mikozitz is a legend with a long medical career obstructed and controlled by Dr Science himself - he who has dominated global health through gain-of-function manmade disease since 1968. Dr Judy watched fauci the fraud create and perpetuate the AIDS virus way back when.

“HIV was a gain-of-function disease!” she says multiple times in this one interview alone, passionately driving home the point.

The history of planned pestilence, disease, and death flaps freely under fauci’s filthy white coat. Here is just some of what Dr Judy reveals to Alex Jones:

“We grow the polio vax in viro monkey kidney cells…ViroE6 was the clone to support ebola…there was ebola in the polio shot since 1994.”

But it didn’t matter, because the 1986 Vaccine Immunity Act removed all liability from pharmaceutical companies for any injuries caused by their drugs - even disability and death. They paid off the government to market and enforce their products, and our own doctors injected “aborted fetal cells from eyes, kidneys, bladders, monkey, cow, bird, aborted fetal pigs…when we injected all that MRNA into people over the last 40 years since 1986, unchecked, the entire Federal Government disobeyed Federal Law.”

“We knew from 1983-84 that HIV wasn’t an accident. HIV was gain-of-function injected. It was the HEP-B shot and bad condoms that killed them - never lymphodenopathy. We allowed fauci to murder the gays, IV drug users, and prostitutes by way of the HEP-B vax. Premeditated murder! HIV was gain-of-function!”

She goes on:

“They shipped it by FEDEX in the 80’s and 90’s, frozen Bird Flu - every flu shot was made in a chicken egg.”

and on:

“Peanut allergy came from those injections; there’s peanut oil in the vaxxes.”

and on…

Polio - Swine Flu - HEB-B - HIV - all aborted fetal cell lines - they grow them in the same cell lines. Polio vaxxes are grown in viro monkey kidney cells. Ebola has been in your polio shot since 1994. The viral monkey kidney cells are in every shot.



Synthetic vaxxes don’t break down. These are intentional blends - ZICA, H1-N1, Ebola - all go back to 1975, and all those injuries and lawsuits led to the Vaccine Immunity Act of 1986. In 2014 Obama and Fauci released Ebola and killed 21,000 Liberians. Tedros exterminated a million, Mikovitz says.

Government actors, pharmacists, and medical personnel know they’re criminally liable, so they get sneakier and sneakier. Doctors have no idea what’s in the shots they give, and there’s been no safety testing since 1985. Dr Judy warns that 90% of all pharmaceuticals are made in China, so there’s no quality control and they are highly toxic. Pharmacists were incentivized to sell vaxxes, so now they’re all captured.

“Since 1986, no vaxxine has been tested against a placebo (saline).”

“Every shot after October 23, 2009 was a covid shot - a synthetic flu shot - and they knew it…they could have used Botanical Modifiers, as all patents and proofs for those nature-based medicines were in complete compliance with the FDA Botanical Drug Guidance Act…but all were stopped. Therapeutics were blocked.”

HIV was the first gain-of-function, and they used it to kill targeted populations.

“ It’s not similar to HIV, Birx; IT IS HIV ! There’s no such thing as bird flu. There’s no such thing as lyme disease. It was always HIV with a little G-protein added…They admit the covid shot is HIV and some extra protein - then add some snake venom peptides…”

Dr Judy doesn’t go into detail about those pesky snake venom proteins that are in all vaxx platforms and all autopsied covid injection victims, but no worries, i know where to find it.

Watch the Water, with Dr Ardis.

https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html

(It’s far better second time around, on account of the mega-miles of education we’ve had between way back then (April 2022) and now.)



On a future jaunt together, we’ll revisit snake venom peptides and their role in cardiac and respiratory failure and thus many deaths falsely attributed to the covey-doodle-doo. We’ve got enough to assimilate for now. Let’s end this page with one last lively Dr Judy quote:

“A Q-Tip up your nose has nothing to do with polymerase chain reactions or PCR - IT’S RAPE!”

Yes, it is. And i will get to that too - because they’ve pierced the brain and nervous system head on, and they’re in my territory now. POSERS BEWARE. REAL MEDICINE LIVES ON! AND HERE WE COME!

i will get to all that too; but not today…

