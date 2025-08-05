Last week my friend went group camping in the Michigan woods, where she was to perform her new show. Before she left, she asked me to make her a mosquito repellent, and i quickly went to work creating.

(rapha wilde on unsplash.com)

The spray formula i gave her combined water, vodka, bay tincture, and several drops of essential oils. i chose lemon, sage, peppermint, and bay because strong resinous plant oils burn the bugs, so they don’t come near. In addition, i gave her my famous plantain tincture, which draws out poisons , quelling the sting, itch, and allergic (histamine) reaction from the bites.

She returned praising the total effectiveness of these ingredients and this plan.

When i went to the Amazon 20 years ago, the travel agents terrified me about malaria, so i bought the Deet and even grudgingly took a round of malaria pills. i sprayed Deet on my clothes but not my skin, and felt guilty as hell for choosing poison - but i didn’t have my herbal education back then.

Times have changed.

When we know better, we do better…

Marjory Wildcraft of The Grow Network recently posted an informative talk by Julie James of Green Wisdom on herbal alternatives to Deet. It’s well worth recapping the key points here. Julie’s suggestions were different than mine, and clearly as effective. In her talk, she cites research showing that the herbs she uses are at least five times (5X) as effective as Deet.

Let’s dive into what Julie says>>>

Deet is in almost all insect repellents. By whatever name they call it, Deet is seriously toxic when applied to skin (dermal absorption) and when ingested; and children are the most sensitive and likely to be injured.

Dermal absorption enables full body distribution - Deet shows up in our brains, and in the placenta.

Toxic encephalopathy (brain swelling and inflammation) is common in exposed children; along with seizure activity, skin problems, and respiratory and vision problems. Deet lives in our tear ducts for a long time, and is excreted in urine and breast milk. Animal studies show fertility problems as well.

SO WHAT DOES JULIE SAY TO DO???

“We sweat attractants.” Neutralize them with repellents. Here’s Julie’s tincture combo spray:

Catnip is a repellent whose essential oil is stronger than Deet - but expensive.

Catnip is a weed. Grow it and rub it all over your skin; or make a tincture with the flowers.

Yarrow essential oil is also very effective.

Allegedly the army did a study comparing yarrow tincture with Deet, and it worked far better. Julie makes tincture. So do i.

Mugwort is the third tincture Julie uses in her repellent formula,

though she says any artemesia species will do.

NB: Spray the tinctures on hourly during times you’re exposed. Aromatic oils are volatile, and so need to be reapplied.

One last idea: Rose Geranium essential oil is even better than citronella at repelling mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas.

(eric karits on unsplash.com)

THOSE PLANTS ONCE MORE PLEASE?

ANY ONE or a combination of the following, as tinctures or dilute essential oils, will do the job:

Lemon, Sage, Peppermint, Bay, Plantain, Catnip, Yarrow, Mugwort, Rose Geranium

Here’s Julie’s full 28 minute talk:

You can do this! Are you inspired?

Thank you for reading today.