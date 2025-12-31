NEW YEARS EVE DAY -

No better time for a musical interlude that uplifts and transforms simply through listening.

i found Malte Marten recently on youtube, and you can feel his music right away. Enjoy this recording…as a sacred dance for your cells.

Receive actively or passively, as you choose. Go ahead - dance right along.

New Years Blessings your way…

Thank you for spending 2025 with me. See you soon!