Musical Transmission for Emotional Detox - Malte Marten
an hour of sonic transport>>>
NEW YEARS EVE DAY -
No better time for a musical interlude that uplifts and transforms simply through listening.
i found Malte Marten recently on youtube, and you can feel his music right away. Enjoy this recording…as a sacred dance for your cells.
Receive actively or passively, as you choose. Go ahead - dance right along.
Thank you! I've just recently been introduced to the handpan and find it incredibly healing. Will be following this artist thanks to you. Blessings!