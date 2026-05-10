My Guest Post: SHE WHO ABOUNDS
a mothers day message for those who revere Mother Earth...
Greetings, Dear Readers;
Mother’s Day Blessings, with whatever that means that means for you today.
i just made two batches of deep healing herbals salves, and soaped off my hands to type and be with you.
Immersing in herbal medicine is how i celebrate any holiday that invites me not to be online slaving all day. Those are my favorite days - inherently comforting, pleasurable, and full of promise. For healing and hope.
When people rave about their results with my medicines, my heart glows with big love.
Me and the plants - we’re in this together precisely for one purpose: to spread the healing miracle of original medicine (nothing “alternative” about it!) and restore the relational heart to humankind. Herbal Medicine is all about relationship, which is where deep healing is assured.
Turns out that plants are relational beings who get excited about collaboration - just like us!
So this first substack collaboration, graciously invited by writer Amanda Aaron, is also a collaboration with the great green world whose voice i am.
SHE WHO ABOUNDS: The Field of Relationship, Communication, and Exchange
Enjoy!
Omtara Blessings Salves:
Emerald Sea Rich Regenerating Salve 1oz $20/ 2oz $36
Comfrey, Nettle, Calendula, Camomile, Chickweed, Lavender, Mint, Olive & Sesame Oils, Beeswax, Cocoa Butter
restores dry, cracked or burnt skin - “Gardener’s Salve”
Canna Bone & Tendon Regenerative Salve 1oz $20/ 2oz $36
Cannabis Blend, Brahmi, Solomons Seal, Olive, & Safflower Oils, Beeswax, & LOVE
Strengthens body structure; Decreases pain & inflammation; Speeds healing
CONTACT ME TO ORDER - Continental United States
SEE HERBAL PRODUCT MENU BELOW (updated seasonally):
Thank you!
Yolanda Pritam Hari
quietmind.com
So amazing to see your beautiful healing balms! It was such a pleasure to chat with you and such a gift to receive the article you wrote. Thank you again ♥️
As an Herbalist, I approve this message! Beautiful salves there! ❤️💕