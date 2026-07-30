Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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love and light's avatar
love and light
18h

I do hope to see the day that "They" are all held accountable; another Nuremberg would due. In the mean time dear Yolanda, keep providing us with your incredible work, and take good care of yourself.

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2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
19h

Strange trees spewing electro-magnetic pollen could create a myriad of mysterious allergic reactions.

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
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