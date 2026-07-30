Many people still do not think to look up.

Most are far too busy looking down.

Others choose to mind their own business, for sanity’s sake, and for them that works.

However, i do look up, because i see and feel how progress disguised as service poisons us - body biome, and ecosystem - how it injures all life.

These long white bars are “ densifiers ”. i asked Keith Cutter and he gave me a generous earful.



My nervous system acutely feels technology’s infrastructure, and when new bunches of satellites get launched.

After last year’s brain injury, i tried to stay here and overpower it , but with this new deployment, i can’t function any more.

Each time a new cell block or densifier is added to the cell tower, power pole, or lamp post, the myriad microwave frequencies amplify exponentially - and triangulation becomes more precise.

Triangulation is how technology’s force is aimed directly at you, allegedly to make your phone and tv work; but for living nervous systems, the “side effects” are extreme and often deadly.

Let’s take a ride through a senior park north of Sacramento - and see what is mushrooming suddenly everywhere now! >>>

(the infamous tower of death across the street that took me down last year , now proudly sprouting new densifiers instead of branches and leaves)

(front office across from tower, antennas stacked, and cameras all over)

(multi-use lamp posts every few feet - antenna stacks, surveillance cameras, and blinding LED bulbs)



Peek-a-boo! Cameras are mounted on lamp posts, and on top of lamp casings too»>

And now, around the block back home again; repeaters and densifiers to my immediate west, in a parking lot for rv’s >>>

And in the embankment to the east, at the end of my street»>

(more repeaters and densifiers)

Densifier technology enhances cell tower capacity and coverage by deploying smaller, more efficient cells, often integrated into existing infrastructure. This approach is crucial for meeting the growing demand for mobile data, especially with the rollout of 5G networks.

Densifier technology plays a vital role in modern wireless networks.

Small Cells — These are low-power nodes that can be deployed densely to improve coverage and capacity, especially in urban areas.

Cost Efficiency — Densifiers can significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to traditional macro cell deployments, with costs ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per month.

Installation Speed — Using lightweight materials for small cell towers allows for quicker installation, often requiring fewer personnel.

Integration with Existing Infrastructure — Densifiers can be integrated into locations like streetlights or utility poles, minimizing visual impact while enhancing service.

What’s you neighborhood like?

the infamous tower in May 2025:

and yesterday, but they’re not yet done:

#SystemsIntelligence #HighlySensitive #SensoryIntelligence #SensitiveNervousSystem #IntuitiveBody #EMFpoisoning