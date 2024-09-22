🕵️ I discovered 4 new posts via Notes

🎧 I listened to 431 minutes of podcasts

💌 I subscribed to 4 new Substacks

☕ I read the most in the evening

COVERS the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com

Top post this summer: Breaking News: Graphene Confirmed In Dental Anesthetics By University Of Colorado