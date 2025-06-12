i pull into the fairgrounds early Sunday morning for my volunteer shift at the DREAM event - a project to rescue, re-house, and rehabilitate children kidnapped and sold into the sex trade - and right before me, there it is…

the steel monster…pounding out the dizzy beam and heart attack pulse.

i know those frequencies all too well.

(EUREKA! Before today, i only saw this monster from the road… and OOH BOY, i’m in for another doozie of a day…)

i’ve become resigned to being dizzy and palpitating wildly, because i have no choice. Steel monsters are everywhere, and they are being turned way, way up.

After sweeping the bleachers of trash and hanging new signs, i amble back up to the parking lot; climb through the thicket and under the brush; and plant an orgonite tower buster at the monster’s fat ugly base.

Rare to get this close…had to do the repeaters at my two other stops.

Encouraged by my successful ambush, i take a “long break” Sunday afternoon, determined to find those two fake-tree cell towers way up in the hills behind the post office. All i could find before today was this PGE infrastructure…

Could there be another road i’d missed?

AHA! Yes…let’s go this way and find the old cemetery.

Wait! What’s wrong with this picture?»>

Rest in peace? Are the people here not yet dead enough?

PGE. Behind the cemetery tower. PGE. Again. Does PGE own the world?

So yeah, into the thickets under the tower - how big is this thing anyway???

Yikes, no telling…quick! plant the orgonite…now let’s go measure the repeater»>

Perfect! Today IS a good day to die.

Magnetic interference, electrified pulsing, and microwaves ALL in the high red zone.

Yeah my head hurts and my heart’s been pounding hard all day - like it does more and more of the time - but i’m used to fighting it and i’ll get deep in the trees a couple days this coming week.

For now, this MUST be documented by one who can see, feel, hear, smell, and know.



Complete with my cemetery ambush, it’s time for a cold shower, some food, and back to the fairgrounds for a night of filming. i get to be an extra, walking back and forth. It takes 4.5 hours to film two scenes (a few hundred times each). i leave at 10:00pm when SAG (screen actors guild) sends all the kids home.

The rest of the folks will stay til 4:00am.

Thanks, but no.

It’s been a full day, and my body is exhausted and aching, as it always is after being pummeled by the grid. i’ll be back volunteering Monday - tomorrow.

i fall into my mercola sleep tent and zip in, but still can’t lower my heart rate, which is well over 100 beats per minute most of the time - but luckily not over 200 like it was in January when i got blasted by the tower across the street - DEW-Bombed - for weeks. It’s exhausting living with a heart rate that high. Dangerous too, but clearly today is not my day to die.



Hands holding my heart to try to ground it as it pounds, somehow by grace i fall asleep. There’s not much left of me Monday, but i go volunteer again. i stay for the filming again. i’ve fallen in love with these wonderful people who all want the trafficked children to be free. “It’s on God’s heart” they tell me, again and again. “And so it’s on our hearts too”.

God, whoever that is, will make sure we get through this day.

For good must be done regardless of the force of the towers; and God has called together people who co-create fields of Love. And maybe this will actually turn out to be the ultimate tower buster.

But we must practice the co-creation of love together to find out.

Are you in?



See a trailer for DREAM; support the project.

Help build a home for the rescued children

