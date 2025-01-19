It’s so hard to find a holistic vet, and near impossible to find a bunny doctor, so compromise is inevitable, and one simply prays. Let’s just say i know far too much for my own good. My family of cockatiels all lived for 20-35 years; and after treating Rocky’s pinkeye myself (the eye specialist for birds was hundreds of dollars for the handshake alone, so getting on that merry-go-round seemed like an absurd trap), it was only Dr Mommy (me!) from that day on.

So, there i am in the waiting room last Tuesday with my two little bunnies - because a string of events led me to fear that i had somehow poisoned Czarina just by having a diffuser in the kitchen, or bergamot oil on an acupoint in my ear - and both on the prior day.

That morning, she didn’t bound over to get her greens - she just refused to get up. When i tried talking to her, she ran far into her hutch to hide. Then i started tracking the last few days…had i become less than cautious with essential oils in the house? Could they smell the diffuser in the kitchen, or the incense in my closet in back? i searched online for plant oils toxic to bunnies, and the list was horrifyingly long, so i immediately called ASPCA Poison Control. They did an intake, some research, and advised me it would be best to have her seen. Alas, we called the bunny doc - our brand new exotics specialist who was barely an intern there last year, and an hour later we were in the car.

Did i mention my bunnies almost go into shock when they have to go there? i’ve never seen them cower and shake so much. Or that there is nobody at the clinic older than twenty-something, if that? My world didn’t used to look like this…

So i’m in the waiting room, and in comes Tish, a gorgeous 6 year old rottweiler, and her mom asks about shots as they check in.

i overhear C-HPV is due soon, and audibly gasp.

HPV! - you know, that human papilloma virus and the Gardasil vax that Billy-G made and forced (i mean tested) on third world countries that sterilized, maimed, and killed thousands and maybe even hundreds of thousands of young girls worldwide - the same vaxx they’re now insisting young people can’t attend school without…

Searching Billy-G’s involvement in the ongoing global propaganda and push, one gets many pages like this denying every (valid and actual) claim:

when in fact, all those reports of treachery have been proven true but repeatedly denied and deleted by the mockingbird newsrooms, probably under threat of death.

..that same Bully-G who is soon to appear on the Curran stage in Marin (northern Cali)…

Did you ever imagine they mandate HPV shots for healthy young dogs too? Have you noticed the rates of turbo cancer now in dogs…?

A worried mom is always loosely wrapped, but i can still summon reason and knowledge to the conversation nonetheless.

They don’t even read the patient files, get the story mixed up, ask the same questions too many times, and i have to chronicle every step of our medical history there, YET AGAIN. Because they don’t read their files. i tell them to at least read the patient history - after all, we’re NOT strangers to them! Little Doc E was a mere (smiling) intern last year, when Minnie had emergency surgery for a huge bladder stone from the alfalfa in Purina Rabbit Chow. Most bunny foods use alfalfa base because it’s cheap (i’ve since learned)- but it poisons little bunny livers and causes big bladder stones. DON’T BUY PURINA. Who the hell are those vets that recommend all this poison food?

Well, the same indoctrinated fools who continually shoot poison into your dog, of course!

“Most vets don’t listen to the client, but i do,” says Marcie Fallek in this one minute blip (1:32)

Dr Marcie says it’s all about toxic load in the body (which is true for people too), and the biggest threats are all the vaxxines, flea and tick poisons, and pharmaceuticals. Avoid those hazards, if you want a strong, long-lived animal friend.

Despite managing my mind, the panicked side of me appears, and grills the clinic on what exactly they are going to do to my bunnies, and what they want to inject.

“Is there nanotechnology in the sodium flush?” (blank stare) “You know, there’s nanotechnology in all pharmaceutical medicine these days - you’re a doctor! It would be really good for you to learn about that.”

(she keeps the toothy smile big and wide, but i can tell i hit a nerve). When the pint-sized tech comes in, i ask her as well - and she says: “i can bring you the bag and you can look at it” to which i chortle and reply “Don’t bother. You can’t see nanotechnology because it’s nano - microscopically small.” (pretends not to hear, or maybe autopilot shuts her brain down, not sure).

But with Czarina devitalized, and Minnie terrified, i choose to do the sodium flush for them both, and all in all that visit costs more than my rent.

We were just there a month or so ago, because to get their nails cut they need a “wellness visit” first. (no, i can’t hold them down and control their little hands and power-legs, so i have to pay a pro) -

i let little Doctor E hear my rage that she would rake us through the coals that way, when we were just recently there; i apologize for my highly activated state; and quoting the Veterinary Oath posted on her wall, acknowledge she could well honor that oath, but before she could ever do that, there may be information on nanotechnology in pharmaceuticals and ingredients in those shots she might want to learn, and i’d be happy to forward her some links. She did a great job keeping that superficial smile wide, and i left the room to pay the bill.

On one hand i want to throw the towel in, if this is the world we face; and on the other, i’m on fire to learn and say more…much more.

And yes, there are holistic vets who can’t bear the lie. Here’s a touching i nterview with Dr Marcie Fallek , starting at minute 24. (The first half is stories of malpractice on humans - more tragic stories of death by hospital protocol.)

