i can’t fight my body when it says no -

nor would i want to.

Methylene Blue is a hell-no for me.

After much online study and a sum total of six drops over three days, everything about it still felt so revolting. (first clue, loud and clear: NO)

Dread gripped me, and my stomach would turn (BIG clues from the body: NO), whenever i tried to psyche myself up for that one drop the first day; those two drops on day two; and then came day three. i chugged those three drops, and looked down into my sunflower cup, now empty and stained a piercing violet blue.

(Chandu J S on unsplash.com)

That’s only a couple drops MB in 8 or 10 oz water… EEEEEEEEWWWWWWW

OH TOO GROSS!

i knew i was done.



backstory:

This bottle of MB was an anonymous gift i received by mail - that i never ever would have ordered myself. So i graciously thanked my anonymous gifter and stashed it in my survival pantry for that just-in-case one day someone has to have it…

i think now i will save it for its original purpose: clothing dye.

Prior to my big leap (that one drop) i gathered information from both sides. Let me offer some links:

HOW DOES MB REALLY AFFECT THE BRAIN AND NERVOUS SYSTEM?

i ask my (inner) self.

Meanwhile, i have follow up thoughts and ideas about the alleged benefits of MB, and the effects of taking large doses, but need more time in reflection and analysis before making any claims.

What do you think?

THE BODY TELLS ALL…

Instead, i started liposomal vitamin C, because my body thought of it first and kept yelling YES!

There it was in my pantry box, calling out.

i look forward to my daily spoonful (no dread like with MB), and i know vit-C heals vascular and membranous tissue.

Vit-C will support and repair our cell membranes and mitochondria.

i’m also upping my Cellcore protocol - more on that another time.

Let us always return to supporting natural regeneration and self repair.

Interoception - sensing our bodies from within - is the undislosed key to self-healing.

Interoception profoundly fosters evoltion, and should not become a lost art.

When we listen inwardly, our bodies know what they need, and offer us ongoing guidance and direct hints…



Survival. Evolution. Health.

It’s ALL about the BRAIN and NERVOUS SYSTEM.

Always…

See you soon!