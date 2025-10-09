Although minimally discussed, Yoga tradition is rich in knowledge of physics, cosmology, and natural laws. Self-healing follows natural laws.

Conscious healing is fundamental to Yoga’s world view.

We need all healing perspectives at this time to crack the code on pain and disease. The endless distraction and noise of daily life can dull, exhaust, and even extinguish life force. Conscious healing is expansive and profound. Yoga has systems and practices long proven to gather and channel self-healing power.

HEALING BEYOND MATTER

Our bodies are receivers and antennas in an ongoing energetic exchange with our environment and the universe at large. We are not just interconnected, but energetically interwoven with the fabric of the cosmos.

Self-healing is more an integrated spiritual process than a physical mechanical fix.

Most people in western cultures consider healing to be purely physical. This shortchanges our actual potential, locking awareness and results within the limitations of matter while ignoring the much greater potential inherent here.

We are not specks in a space vacuum. In reality, we are electromagnetic beings immersed in a sea of living energy.



Plasma physics states that 99% of the universe is plasma energy - not separate and solid as it may appear. Thus physics increasingly merges all life directly into this sea of subatomic beingness. Spiritual traditions have always stated exactly this, but in their own language and imagery. We cannot separate our bodies from this Whole; and without the energy of the Whole, we cannot fully heal.

Here are some of Yogananda’s basic thoughts on healing, and recommended tips. These ideas briefly summarize a wide selection of teachings and talks.

AGE

While younger bodies heal faster, their healing is more superficial. An “older” body, however - over 50 - is wiser, and will heal much more deeply if given proper support.

Do you believe the myth that “older people” can’t heal or else it takes them a long long time? So start with that. Bust that myth now. Replace it with the Truth that healing is always possible. Then be advised that it takes focus and proper support.

…so what is proper support?

SUPPORT

Proper support starts with an open heart. Practice»>

1) Find your spiritual connection, whatever that is. Feel it inside you. Bathe in it.

2) Then offer gratitude - to that Divine Source energy for feeding you life, and to your body for loyally bringing you this far. Stop badmouthing your parts.

3) Place your hand on your heart and spend some time with long slow deep breathing. Feel the energy of your breath as sacred life force filling your body - each exhalation creating more space. Visualize golden light, or white light, or whatever images and sensations manifest for you. Bathe in the energy of healing light and life force flowing in and all around you now.

4) After 20 minutes, or when you feel complete (five minutes, or five breaths, is better than not starting at all), bring your awareness back into the room. End your practice with faith and gratitude that healing has occurred, and carry this sweet energy and attitude into your day and your sleep.

Know that Divine Source is working on your behalf all the time.

Yogananda tackled destructive mindsets with personalized prayer and affirmation practices woven into the day to repattern thoughts and beliefs about healing. He also emphasized the power of one focused 24 hour period spent in practices that expand upon the above.

From dawn til dawn is one complete cycle of light.

Light is food for the brain, nerves, and soul.

Light is the language of Spirit.

FOCUS

A focused mind is a unified mind intent on a single goal or vision. Deep focus is a transformational force of nature and a steady friend.

Where the mind goes, our energy goes.

There is nothing “religious” about any of this - it’s physics. Where the mind goes, our energy goes. Self-healing is devotion to the perfect divine blueprint of life - our infinite potential still tucked away, yet immanently ready to bloom. With this practice, we shift mindset from limitation to pure potential, where healing lives.

LETTING GO

Take five minutes. Start now. Breathe healing light IN. Breathe toxic goo OUT. Light IN, Goo OUT. Long exhalations are the key to letting go. Start every breathing practice with long exhalations. It’s more organic than all that huffing and panting - and automatically resets the nervous system to receive life force. Besides, the Divine breathes life into us. Shouldn’t we learn to empty ourselves and receive?

Long exhalations create space for healing to fill us and ignite within.

Unemcumbered by the weight of the past, body and spirit become truly free to receive.

HOW LONG WILL THIS TAKE TO HELP?

…as little as a few minutes a day, or as much time and energy you are willing to devote. As few as three days can shift life patterns and energy to the positive pole. Three weeks (21 days) is even better. Forty days of consistent effort seems to be a magic number throughout time; and remember, five minutes or five breaths daily do infinitely more than lying in bed cursing your body or the new day. This is proper use of will.

Want guidance? There’s a Yogananda youtube channel with detailed talks and practices. Listen to a few of these quietly in the background. Let your heart be touched by the innocence and kindness of Yogananda’s real-life stories and ideas. See what feels like a fit for you, and trust your body’s cues to choose one.

Break your cycle of suffering. Begin now.

“i come into the peace of wild things who tax not their lives with forethought of grief…for a time i rest in the grace of the world, and am free.” -wendell berry

*posted with great Love, and written by this author - not by AI!

Yolanda Pritam Hari quietmind.com