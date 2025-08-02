Step outside.
There is a revival bubbling up from the depths of Earth Herself.
Nature stands up for Herself, and for all of us, as She grows, glows, and self-renews.
Nature reaches out in myriad ways, seeking connection and relationship. Nature runs vast social media platforms along mycelial webs deep beneath the land and soil, all across the planet.
Today is a good day to answer the call for connection; to recap and remember HOW our ancestors thrived; and to honor the god-given glory that is our only real and life-sustaining cure.
So while i’m working up more deep healing articles for you, let’s summarize what is totally possible - ways that have flourished for eons by those who came before.
As for myself, i’ve not been to a “doctor” or “hospital” or taken any pharmaceuticals at all - for well over 40 years. i have removed myself from that system, and proceed fearlessly through every injury and medical trauma - by listening to divine guidance and employing Nature’s bounty and power.
You can choose to do the same…
What i share with you is essential, time tested, and real. The links below briefly transport you into bones, muscles, fascia, and the hidden magic of plant medicine.
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please contact me when you’re ready to build vitality, meet everyday emergencies, detox safely, and more…
AWE. We must never let AWE go, or we miss life.
For to thrive, we must break the spell of dullness that dims our light of all possibility, and creates confusion, stagnation, and despair.
Amazed yet?
If you’d like to support my research and writing - but aren’t ready for a paid subscrip yet - you can leave me a little thank you here in the tip jar.
You can also order rare and unique hand-made medicines from me:
Thank you for reading along today! See you soon…
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’ve been hectic and now leaving in a few days but I haven’t forgotten my task. It was good to read this. 🌿