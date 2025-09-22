Westerners ignorantly accuse Indians of worshipping “false idols” and “many gods” when there is only One - and this habit creates a lot of judgment , separation, and pain in the world. i’d like to address that, especially now, especially today, for i do not subscribe to this western view.

Navrati starts today, September 22, 2025 and runs through October 1. In a vague sense, Navrati is an extended festival to honor the goddess -

but who, or what, is that?

Let me briefly explain.

India on the whole recognizes One Creator God, known as Brahm. God, Brahm, speaks to people everywhere in their own language and cultural imagery - which may appear to outsiders as “pantheons”; but in fact this is how God delivers to each one the mystical state that will uniquely exalt and transform them .

God is the field of absolute goodness and infinite creativity from which all life and inspiration flow. God is not a man in the sky, or a row of statues in a temple - and no one with a truly devotional heart would argue that.

In defense of spiritual India, let me briefly clarify what “goddesses” and “gods” actually are. This is not an opinion. It’s the realization from a lifetime of deep yogic practice, study, and exploration of the path to - and consciousness of - what many call “God”. Possibly hundreds of such lifetimes, but who really knows???

THE GODDESS AS EVERY GOOD WOMAN

As i see it, India’s gods, goddesses, and gurus were all at some point great historical figures whose embodied gifts and wisdom became cultural memories and blessings after their death. They injected the power of their values, principles, and faith into tapestry of the quantum field in which everything exists.

In these beings lived the power of prayers that never end.

So India’s people draw on the energy of those prayers. In fact, through unstoppable practice over centuries, the holy texts and sacred hymns of all traditions have altered the consciousness of the planet and enabled goodness to still stand strong - despite evil’s assaults.

So i pray not to false gods, but to embody the grace and forcefield of these highest among living souls. When i contemplate the goddess, i invoke the glory of the feminine soul into me, with all the love, generosity, and fearlessness she holds. i invite the nurturer within me to spring forth.

Maa Shailaputri was a warrior princess. On this day one of Navrati, we call forth strength, stability, and grounding in ourselves.

May i be blessed to absorb these noble superpowers from the quantum field - or, in more religious terms, may God bless me to be fearless, stable and strong. And whether you are man or woman by birth this time around, i pray that God fill you as well - and that together we prevail over the encroaching dark.

