“You don’t have targeted individuals; you have sensors open system architecture with all five branches of our military for a military doctrine known as NET-CENTRIC WARFARE.”

-Sabrina Wallace

NET-CENTRIC WARFARE : SO WHAT IS IT?

Network Centric Warfare is DARPA’s committed plan, now long in process, to convert military strategizing and weapons deployment to computer algorithms that respond to biotelemetry signals - mind reading, remote surveillance, and mining and storing biological data - both in the cloud and in our DNA. This also extends to robotics in battle.

According to Sabrina Wallace, wireless telemetry has been mandated for national security for 30 years now. Remote health monitoring helped acclimate people to the notion of implantable devices and computer programs that read vital signs and automatically trigger medication.

DARPA has created a scalable wBAN specifically for every single person, and can fly a drone over the house to read our vital signs and send the report to the cloud.

By logical extrapolation, this so-called (undisclosed) service can be used for remote targeted assaults as well.

Net Centric Technologies Commonly In Use

We find our commonly accepted Net Centric technologies in this article on Network Centric Warfare :

“a. Cloud computing is a technology that utilizes computer technology with the development of internet (clouds). Cloud computing can perform parallel computing, computing resourse, and has on-demand services that include grids and cluster computing.

b. Sensor is an electronic component that serves to detect the existence of a large amount of physical or chemical environment. Where the sensor works by scanning by the sensor nodes.

c. Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) is a technology system that can connect 3 components such as nodes, routers and sink nodes that produce a network. Where this WSN has one or more sensors that utilize dynamic nodes and examples of variants from WSN such as Wireless Body Sensor with Nano Computers.

d. Nanocomputer is a technology or computer that has a very small size. Where this nanocomputer has completed the capabilities of the 3 previous technologies that have been discussed in terms of computing mobility.”

OTHER ASPECTS OF NET CENTRIC WARFARE

-cognitive cities, more advanced than smart cities, stay in constant contact and interaction with citizens thru advanced ICT - reads biometric data in the air molecules around them and in their cells; also reads thoughts

*BIOSENSORS made out of our biological tissues (“DNA analyte derivative”).

We are considered “wetware” and “nodes in the network”.

NANO is NOT the only kind of biosensor.

By 1988 several types of DNA biosensors were already in use:

thermal, optical, kinematic, acoustic, electrical; or: heat, light, movement, sound, and electric signal relay.

For 50 years, the Pentagon has had databases to log into our bodies for surveillance, health monitoring, and behavioral modification.

They’re using vibration and inaudible frequencies on our whole body at the atomic level, “perturbating” our bodies round the clock. The Pentagon has databases to log into our bodies for surveillance, health monitoring, and behavioral modification. Pentagon Directive 3000-09/ Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems granted remote login access to our bodies using our actual human biofield.

*Pentagon Directive 3000-09 2012 version

2023 update

“Biosignals are autonomous signals produced by living organisms that can be measured with a wide array of technologies and entered into a database for behavioral modification.” -Sabrina Wallace

MOLECULAR COMMUNICATION

In natural biology, molecular communication means hormone signaling and autonomic nervous system regulation. In medical biotech, molecular communication means bio-digital/bio-cyber interface. One paper goes so far as to include the “regulation of signaling pathways in the hair follicle of stem cells”…

This source explains: “nanomedicine, where a number of biological nanomachines are injected deeply inside the human body and they coordinate through molecular communications to perform diagnosis and therapy.”

This article discusses: “Artificial simulated communication networks…that use biological and chemical molecules as information carriers to realize information transmission.”

But it’s anatomical, as Sabrina points out time and again. Our bodies can feel the vibrations of all matter around us thru bioelectricity.

We must reclaim control of our subtle anatomy (nervous system and electromagnetic field) to re-empower ourselves. This is our only true defense.

Sabrina vid on COVERT WAR

other terms and links:

DNA Stegonography : storing data directly in our DNA



Magnetic Human Body Communication - “a technology where data is transmitted through the human body using magnetic energy”

Brain Computer Interface - merging human tissue and consciousness to technology wirelessly

Thank you for showing up today. i believe this is the most important conversation we can be having now, for we are all involved. Our relationships and survival as a species depend on the strength of our conscious awareness, and our willingness to resist what is inherently soulless and wrong.