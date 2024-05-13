If there’s one mother who’s not getting enough love, it’s BIG GREEN MOMMA out there; so She was my only target today. i spent today on the trail and in the icy river. Everyone else’s holiday was a high holy day for me, and i was baptized yet again by the wild.

i carry the yearning to revive this reverence and passion in others too; and spark their connection back to source. Most of them are so lost, as all the sickness of our times reflects. Severed from their senses, unable to access perception, joy, or life force.

…and yet, it could be so easy to remedy… with a walk in the woods or a tryst with a life-saving weed…

(Comfrey bush in flower)



In honor of BIG MOMMA, and that She be remembered today and every other day, i’m posting Nature articles by writers who speak to our hearts of love for the wild, and the urgency of Nature’s presence in our lives - first by Don Elzer, then by Sabrina Page; and the last by yours truly.

PLANT BLINDNESS!

Don reminds us that the brain neuroplasticizes based on what we show it - and the lack of Nature in modern life makes for dullness and cognitive decline. He discusses the parallel between plant blindness and nature deficit disorder, and offers novel therapeutic solutions very different from my own.

And next, i share my soul sister Sabrina Page, whose immense love for BIG MOMMA spills all over her stack and governs her life. Sabrina is kindred spirit; and if you don’t feel like reading, then just feast your eyes on her magnificent imagery - in any and all of her posts - stunning pictures she takes herself, with her iphone.

NATURE AND THE PATH WITH HEART

And lastly, i include my own post, reveling in regenerative agriculture:

Little did i know when i wrote that piece above, that i was about to volunteer on a regenerative agriculture farm myself - but BIG MOMMA has many and big ears - so there i am on Tuesdays now.

Nature blindness? NEVER! She’s way too scintillatingly bright, resilient and adaptive, and for on-the-spot medical training and treatment, there She always is…

(Horsetail, fresh harvested)