anticipate that first tiny sprout of spring.

how i cherish you and

through life and many moves.

have accompanied me

your darling wood nymph bells - you

my forest sweetheart and

For a dozen years or so,

SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,

how you showed me

unabashedly Your Self, when early on

in our relationship you began

cracking and busting your pots

with the power of

your budding shooting roots.