SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,

how i cherish you and

anticipate that first tiny sprout of spring.

For a dozen years or so,

my forest sweetheart and

your darling wood nymph bells - you

have accompanied me

through life and many moves.

SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,

how you showed me

unabashedly Your Self, when early on

in our relationship you began

cracking and busting your pots

with the power of

your budding shooting roots.

Pots multiplied in response to

your growing family, and

i embraced, repotted, and

transported you

through our shifting continuums

of Life

Now, we are twelve flourishing pots and

i, harvester of roots here and there, but

mostly friend, admirer, repotter, and

mover of my beloved Solominas, as needed.

SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,

your sprouts and blossoms signal

medicines yet to come,

filled with the ancient creekside knowing

of the first mycelium to travel

the underbelly of the globe.

SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,

how i cherish you and

anticipate you flowering every spring.

Your roots nourish the bones and joint, while

weaving tendons and ligaments together;

Your juices give moisture,

restoration, and

the secrets of movement -

just being who you are.

Through you, Life

weaves itself into the ancient tapestry

of Life

and carries on,

spreading Life down deep

along Infinity’s rippling whispers and

into Her waiting hands where

She breathes the secrets

of regeneration

beyond mind, straight

into the plasma of our bones.



Historically, Solomons Seal has helped people avoid joint reconstruction surgeries. She knows whether joints need tightening or loosening, and responds to the body’s need.

Here’s to natural REGENERATION of joint tissue!



