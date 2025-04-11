SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,
how i cherish you and
anticipate that first tiny sprout of spring.
For a dozen years or so,
my forest sweetheart and
your darling wood nymph bells - you
have accompanied me
through life and many moves.
SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,
how you showed me
unabashedly Your Self, when early on
in our relationship you began
cracking and busting your pots
with the power of
your budding shooting roots.
Pots multiplied in response to
your growing family, and
i embraced, repotted, and
transported you
through our shifting continuums
of Life
Now, we are twelve flourishing pots and
i, harvester of roots here and there, but
mostly friend, admirer, repotter, and
mover of my beloved Solominas, as needed.
SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,
your sprouts and blossoms signal
medicines yet to come,
filled with the ancient creekside knowing
of the first mycelium to travel
the underbelly of the globe.
SOLOMINA, SOLOMINA,
how i cherish you and
anticipate you flowering every spring.
Your roots nourish the bones and joint, while
weaving tendons and ligaments together;
Your juices give moisture,
restoration, and
the secrets of movement -
just being who you are.
Through you, Life
weaves itself into the ancient tapestry
of Life
and carries on,
spreading Life down deep
along Infinity’s rippling whispers and
into Her waiting hands where
She breathes the secrets
of regeneration
beyond mind, straight
into the plasma of our bones.
Historically, Solomons Seal has helped people avoid joint reconstruction surgeries. She knows whether joints need tightening or loosening, and responds to the body’s need.
Here’s to natural REGENERATION of joint tissue!
Before i made my own tinctures, oils, and salves, i ordered Solomons Seal medicines from Cortesia Herbal:
https://www.cortesiaherbalproducts.com/
Learned a lot on their website too!
How beautiful a tribute to a blessed flower, thank you Yolanda
Hats off to Solomina, Yolanda!