they-the-ugly tried hard with all their money and might, but have yet to murder all the elders on the planet; and i daresay they-the-ugly will NOT succeed at this. they-the-ugly are simply no match for the pure life potency of OLD STOCK - those who came up on - and nurtured - the land, nourished and guided by the divine rhythms and forces of LIFE.

OLD STOCK comes with indomitable LIFE FORCE and you just can’t kill them, as they-the-ugly now desperately know. That’s the thing.

OLD STOCK is God’s perfection, and they-the-ugly have yet to outsmart God.

When Nature doesn’t reach us, Spirit certainly will, through the epigenetic perfection of our ancestral blueprint and its Creator…

We are at a crossroads now, where much of humanity has been duped absolutely - propagandized to bow to AI appendages attached to their precious bodies and to the evil pharma-machine and willingly pollute, degrade, and poison themselves; while murderously judging and condemning those of us who refuse the insane order to self-destruct.

OLD STOCK - aka: “peasant stock” - are those of us who choose LIFE.

We who choose to remain organically healthy may be the last of the “OLD STOCK” still alive - strong people of strong ancestry who lived off the land, in a time before industrial poisons saturated land, air, and sea; a place and time where Nature and God were One, and reverence, relationship, and respect were ways of daily life.

i myself must search back several generations to touch my authentic peasant soul and humble herbal roots and healer hands - to find OLD STOCK in my lineage; but Nature makes that easy for those who are relentlessly willing to listen.

It is never quiet, lonely, or empty in the company of trees; and the weeds who self-propagate in our midst are trying to get our attention - for the medicine they bring us in these times.

Too many, however, fill their ears with strange devices that feed information and frequencies directly into their brains. Many of these same ones pour industrial poisons on their lawns to kill the weeds; and pour down their gullets other industrial poisons that are covered by “insurance”.

(NB: all alleged vaxxies *seem* to contain snake venom peptides and aborted babies’ DNA/ i’ve written about the venom, but not the babies yet).

(Wow do i ever wonder what all the compliant Christians would think about that if they knew!)

Too many people have lost all memory of and connection to their past, and along with that, relinquished their souls.

It is no secret that the system promotes and enforces the death of OLD STOCK in order that they-the-ugly gain control over the bodies and brains of the ones who remain; the ones who have been duped absolutely, and propagandized to bow to the evil pharma-machine and willingly pollute, chip, and poison themselves; while murderously judging and condemning those who refuse absurd orders to poison our land and bodies, and self-destruct.

OLD STOCK as per wikipedia

NB: my definition of OLD STOCK INCLUDES all of those that wikipedia intentionally excludes, because OLD STOCK are all the resilient, wise, strong peoples who knew far more than their colonizers - and so became either slaves and rape-objects/baby-machines, or compost in the trenches.

We, the OLD STOCK, have lived many generations under the fierce hand of tyranny, incarceration, and execution.

However, like the Christ does every Easter across the globe, we rise again and again throughout time and space to honor the indomitable force of LIFE.

THE OMNIPOTENCE OF OLD STOCK

i was clueless of Geopolitics five years ago; but the study of Common Law changed all that. Now it is easy to recognize the interdigitated global system of military and political domination and control that is centuries old.

-Seeing which populations were most efficiently murdered using deadly protocols and drugs - and how this plan continues to unfold invisibly;

- Watching newborns be stabbed and jabbed instead of breastfed right after they emerge;

- Recognizing that the middle class vanished long ago, and more expertly so in the last 5-15 years -

Might we now ask ourselves what exactly has been lost? - or stolen, i actually mean.

OLD STOCK IS NATURAL IMMUNITY - AND PERFECT REGENERATION ACCORDING TO THE DIVINE PLAN.



ARE WE REALLY WILLING TO LET OLD STOCK BE FLUSHED FROM OUR BLOODLINES ONCE AND FOR ALL?

OLD STOCK IS EVERYTHING WE SAY WE WANT AND NEED NOW.

Will we reclaim this divine birthright of inner potency that so perfectly reflects our divine blueprint; or will we let it be swept away in the grand lie?

What sayest thou, friend?

Here are 6 short minutes with Jim Meehan about those harvested fetal cells taken from aborted babies while still alive, to culture our gain-of-function vaxxies on:

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/are-there-aborted-fetal-cells-in-vaccines/

…and i leave you today with this reminder and invitation:

OLD STOCK comes with indomitable LIFE FORCE…

… OLD STOCK is God’s perfection, and they-the-ugly have yet to outsmart God.

WE ARE GOD’S PERFECTION SINCE TIME BEGAN…

