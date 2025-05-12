You’re either enraged or just don’t want to talk about it. Nonetheless, i’m back today with yet more voices who, like me, still DO have much to say about this demented plot.

Once you glimpse how deep it goes, and how it’s been hidden for a century, it will be impossible to deny.

the bio-digital convergence. the bio-cyber-interface. frequency-based mind control. the wireless-body-area-network (WBAN).

lethal radiation levels being pumped and shot through everything on earth now.

slow-kill experimentation on civilian populations covertly, with full military backing, and made legal by vague national security “laws”.

?the stealth conversion of homo-sapiens to “homo-borgenesis”?

(refuted and censored when i search, so it MUST be true, huh?)

This is the time for the great unveiling.

Let’s use one of my articles to lay out the terrain of all this, in case you are new to this conversation or my stack, then i’ll share more:

Now, let’s get into the latest!

DIVA DROPPED THIS…

Pasheen posted this SGT video interview with Jesse Beltran a couple days ago, and i took notes and screen shots for you.

https://rumble.com/v6t5h4p-they-are-chipping-humanity-jesse-beltran.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Jesse knows the ropes, as you’ll hear in his personal introduction. i won’t mince words here or add pretty flowers, because the fierce momma inside me is VERY-ANGRY-MAD. Best to stay quiet, connected, and remembering to breathe.

From studying classified information by FOIA requests, Jesse learned:

*By 1972, the government could already read biometric data and thoughts - having experimented widely (and cruelly) on those in mental asylums and prisons.

*A 1974 Congressional Report from an Electrophysiology Lab showed research engaged in stimulating subtle physiological responses in uninformed civilian targets - groups of people who had no clue what was going on. (NB: i don’t know which electrophysiology lab - the above link only defines how they study hearts)

*By 1994, the US Air Force was using RF technologies “to imprint and erase memory sets in a human being”.

**US Patent #6470214: Directed Energy Weapons Targeted Individuals Patents. In 2000, they patented “Pulsation of the Central Nervous System” using multiple means: *Control brain wave state via magnetic waves and by ”inserting engineered EMF patterns into the AC wiring” in buildings and also into music files.

*By 2002, the military/alleged government were well into V2K, or Voice-To-Skull technology; tasked to remotely target assigned sounds, messages, and frequencies into peoples’ heads and the space around them.



*By 2015 they had handheld radar monitoring guns that could read biometrix and minds (and transmit those readings back to “headquarters”).

Implants have been happening for a long time! Now the chips are truly nano.

(Notice the scale of the implants compared to a penny.)

At 27:00 min, we learn of Mind Control Patent # 5289438, and see Helene in Australia and the RF chips removed from her body. There were three of these, and they had all grown and morphed inside her body»>

Some 15 or so years ago, Jesse went to Texas to meet Dr John Hall, who had started seeing targeted individuals (TI’s) in 2006. These TI’s shared many common symptoms: sounds, voices, shocks to their bodies, shaking, and memory erasure, to name a few. Together, Jesse and Dr Hall mapped the RF patterns on target groups. They found that all prisoner chipping patterns were the same; all mental patient patterns were the same. All military guys’ patterns were the same. All civilian patterns were the same.

These chips were in were the particular radio frequencies operated by FEMA, the Military, Black Rock, Lockheed, Raytheon, Stanford, MIT, and other (well funded) famed names.

Now we know that, according to the powers that shouldn’t be, “Clinical testing no longer requires the consent of the subject”.

In closing for today, if you want the medical technology facts, Clouthub posted the extremely detailed article linked below that took me half of forever to push through. The author avoids controversy by focusing ad nauseum only on medical uses for this stuff. There’s quite a bit of repetition. It’s always worth educating myself, but i’m not the least interested in bio-digital medicine and its radio implants. Perhaps you are, however…

(final screenshot from that Jesse Beltran interview)

Thank you for jumping into this with me today. It’s as fascinating and miraculous as it is devious and appalling, and i hope you learned something you really didn’t know. i sure did.

And just imagine - all this evil is only a creation of some sickos; and like Jesse says at the end “God gets the last word.”

PEACE OUT…