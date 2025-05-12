Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dimitar7's avatar
Dimitar7
11h

I am a TI, Targeted Individual tracked and tortured to death every day with DEWs, primary acoustic/microwave, attacking my soft tissues abdominal organs causing abdominal swelling, pain, kidney urinary tract infections, abnormal vitals, back kidneys pain, CPs, high level of physical stress, louder buzzing hissing in ears, heating of body, blurred vision, burning, and many other ill effects. My hotel room a virtual "kill box" in Batumi Georgia has been turned by the fed terrorists into Abu Ghraib torture chamber. The celebrated war correspondent Mike Yon instead to cover my story and help me, and warn the public, has found safety in refusing steadfastly to this date to upgrade my free subscription of his newsletter to paid, after cashing on 04/18/2025 my $80 bank check. My main internal organs are gradually failing from the nonstop barrage of daily DEWs attacks radiation. Where are the free and the brave souls to save us! Where are the so-called authorities to stop this Silent War with Silent Weapons genocide raging across the world! Where is the preoccupied with saving the illegals, media. Why is everybody afraid to talk about when everybody lives and safety is in line sooner or later. Abolish and expose the sinister anti-American Patriot (Fed Terrorism Act) and all fed terrorists' activities against people and treasonous gov agencies that spurned from it ever since then. Stop and expose the Deep State tyranny!

https://safechat.com/u/dimitar.835

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
19h

Thank you, Yolanda...excellent substack! I think we need to repost these two reports often...and I will repost this in my substack!💞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yolanda Pritam Hari
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture