(Before i knew how to save special posts from substack notes, i took a screenshot of these birds; you who posted this, forgive me; i live for beauty and not tech)

For if love IS all there is, then what’s going on around us - and within us - that would make this simple flow so hard?

Just board the bus today, and don’t step off, ever, for any reason at all. There is no reason valid enough to ever disrespect or discard LOVE.