THE LOVING MOTHER PROTECTS HER WEE ONES FOR AS LONG AS SHE LIVES. WE CAN ALL BECOME LIKE THIS, IF WE ARE WILLING TO GROW A SACRED HEART.
(Before i knew how to save special posts from substack notes, i took a screenshot of these birds; you who posted this, forgive me; i live for beauty and not tech)
For if love IS all there is, then what’s going on around us - and within us - that would make this simple flow so hard?
Just board the bus today, and don’t step off, ever, for any reason at all. There is no reason valid enough to ever disrespect or discard LOVE.
…for She will find you with her roots and shoots and sacred medicines; but you will miss her if you do not have nectar eyes to see
…and She will call you back to the Altar of All Life, over and over again.
(dekorasyon-vngzm4P2BTs on unsplash.com)
You must only follow the path…to find your way back…that’s all there is…
…and you will arrive safely home, with bountiful riches to share,
and Love to give. Her magnificent table of Love awaits your steps…today.
Love renews for you today, and every other day. Kneel quietly upon the Earth, and humbly gaze, and you will see…
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank You 💖✨🙏
I began reading this morning, but began to cry about 3 verses in, so I knew I needed to wait, return after allowing the rain to drench my soul and get drenched some more. This was lovely for today!!
Blessings to the author!!