Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Dozt's avatar
Dozt
7h

Sister you touch on a scenario that seems bleak and seemingly out of control. I don't feel like I am

"an orphan on a string". Instead I feel I have been given an awesome opportunity to share in the

co-creation of a new paradigm . A paradigm based in service-to- others. A paradigm our Hopi tribe

has stated is unfolding as the next phase in our Earther evolution.

How to be of service to others? An answer one must figure out for oneself. For me it always comes down to "a choice". A choice which determines if I am acting in my fiduciary capacity as a

"steward" of the sacred usufruct given to us by the World Maker. Do I act in union with the sacred dictum of doing no harm to others and my environs or do I act as someone who disregards others

and my environs? A moment to moment work in progress. I pray that I stay the course and keep

mindful of "without Love where would I be right now"

Yaha ati padi, sister.

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Carol Powers's avatar
Carol Powers
7h

Yolanda,

Yet another beautiful penning from your heart and soul. I wish, I pray it was not so. I pray the Lord has a truly special place He wants you to be. Don't go with "with the flow" keep your resistance fierce and God will show you the way.

Much love.

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