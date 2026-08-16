ORPHAN ON A STRING:
Nomads and refugees everywhere.
Downsizing is a euphemism for loss after loss to survive;
We are desperately looking
In a land of greed and deceit,
There seems to be a script in place
Worlds are being washed away,
Living in an algorithm can do that -
Where is that safe place we can call home,
Freefall again -
Placeless people of a plundered planet,
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Sister you touch on a scenario that seems bleak and seemingly out of control. I don't feel like I am
"an orphan on a string". Instead I feel I have been given an awesome opportunity to share in the
co-creation of a new paradigm . A paradigm based in service-to- others. A paradigm our Hopi tribe
has stated is unfolding as the next phase in our Earther evolution.
How to be of service to others? An answer one must figure out for oneself. For me it always comes down to "a choice". A choice which determines if I am acting in my fiduciary capacity as a
"steward" of the sacred usufruct given to us by the World Maker. Do I act in union with the sacred dictum of doing no harm to others and my environs or do I act as someone who disregards others
and my environs? A moment to moment work in progress. I pray that I stay the course and keep
mindful of "without Love where would I be right now"
Yaha ati padi, sister.
Yolanda,
Yet another beautiful penning from your heart and soul. I wish, I pray it was not so. I pray the Lord has a truly special place He wants you to be. Don't go with "with the flow" keep your resistance fierce and God will show you the way.
Much love.