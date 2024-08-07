People who Love are so unexpectedly kind.
There is no pretense about the way they look into your eyes, or in
their smile; and
Only sweetly placed syllables of Truth slip through their lips.
Everything about them has an irresistible charge; an
ElectroMagnetic energy that forms a shield of safety and a
welcome nest in which to be nourished, held and seen.
This is new and
foreign
to most of us…
People who Love ignite circulation between the primal Heart pulse and
the sacred longing of Soul.
People who Love exude an inexpressible force of both
Transformation and relief;
the exhalation comes naturally, and
we finally relax.
People who Love coax the Universal Brain into
Softening,
Receiving, and
Flow;
and drop
crystalline order back into the world.
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Beautifully stated, dear sister. I keep at the forefront of my awareness the mantra: "Without Love where I be right now". A continual work in progress It keeps me connected to the Harmonic of Love emanating from the World Maker.
Thus, I can interface with others in true peace and harmony.. Hay wannaih.
I love you Yolanda Pritam Hari Om. xoxoxoxo Beautiful stack today. xo