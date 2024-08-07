People who Love are so unexpectedly kind.

There is no pretense about the way they look into your eyes, or in

their smile; and

Only sweetly placed syllables of Truth slip through their lips.

Everything about them has an irresistible charge; an

ElectroMagnetic energy that forms a shield of safety and a

welcome nest in which to be nourished, held and seen.

This is new and

foreign

to most of us…

People who Love ignite circulation between the primal Heart pulse and

the sacred longing of Soul.

People who Love exude an inexpressible force of both

Transformation and relief;

the exhalation comes naturally, and