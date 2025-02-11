Anything that pierces the blood-brain barrier IS a brain trauma, a brain injury, an actual neurological assault. It threatens the welfare of the brain and nervous system immediately, and therefore of the person or animal involved.

(engin akyurt on unsplash.com)

Assaults to the brain, where the blood-brain barrier is damaged, immediately increase susceptibility to neurotoxins flooding the brain. It’s as if poisons are “injected” - by the sheer force of the assault - into the tissues inside of and surrounding the brain.

Inflammation is the body’s natural and necessary survival response - or else these poisons would freely invade the body as a whole (aka: sepsis).

However, if poisons are not flushed from the brain tissue (which would normally happen naturally through the filtration and recirculation of cerebro-spinal fluids, especially when the craniosacral system maximizes perfusion - the free flow of healing brain fluids - at night during sleep) - health spirals downhill fast.

Oxygen and nutrients no longer flow through the brain, leading directly to neuronal (brain cell) death. The capacity to regenerate shuts down as poison builds up. Thus, the injured one sustains escalating brain damage and cumulative degenerative change, that disrupts and often destroys all these faculties:

cognition

reason

memory

creativity

balance and coordination

sensory awareness

ability to bond and connect

respiration

vision

hearing

smell

taste

endocrine and nervous system regulation

gut balance

and basically, our overall health.

Not all of this will manifest at once. Instead, over time, drastic degenerative changes will occur. i’ve touched upon this in other articles, like The Genius of High Power Radiation; When Brains Break; and Ruminations of Closed-Head Brain Injuries.

Closed-head injuries are the kind that don’t involve blood and guts pouring forth from cracked skulls.



i, along with other authors listed in postscript, have explained many times that cell towers, dense radiation fields, all accepted communications technologies (eg cellphone and computer), and targeted non-kinetic attacks are directed energy weapons, or DEW’s.

All these technologies are military weapons that puncture the blood-brain barrier and easily shatter the nervous system. The military classifies these stealth weapons as non-lethal, precisely because their cumulative effects are intensified over time. They do not kill right away.

NOBODY ever recognizes this slow-kill method - which is how the military makes and tests these weapons under legal sanction “for national security purposes”, and nobody ever discovers we are the live testing lab.

And still, people mindlessly give babies their cellphones to chew on, and the tablet to play with and watch cartoons. - when this absolutely DOES CAUSE ineffable amounts of future harm to that child. Grandparents coddle their smartphones to their heads hours a day, talking to their grandchildren and their retired senior friends…all of whom undoubtedly also hold the phone against their heads.

Children are innocent - as are (overmedicated and therefore dopey) older adults. Neither has the capacity to fathom the evil of these technologies, clearly defined and patented as “dual use”. On the front end, “dual use” offers convenience at a bargain price.

But on the back end, you get to slowly suicide yourself.

You may imagine i’m being dramatic, and if so, it’s your loss. Sorry, but the time to pitter-patter and pander is long done and gone.

The Muse of Truth is roaring forth from the depths of my soul, and She refuses to be silenced, contradicted, or ignored.

The fire alarm is now screeching that we’ve exceeded a mere five alarms, and the house is now engulfed in flames. Will you grab your family now and flee? Or simply roll over and go back to sleep…?????

(Jan Garrett sings her version of Rumi’s poem)

here are the poem’s lyrics from a Rumi poetry channel:

The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you.

Don't go back to sleep.

You must ask for what you really want.

Don't go back to sleep.

People are going back and forth

across the doorsill

where the two worlds touch.

The door is round and open.

Don't go back to sleep.

https://www.poetryverse.com/rumi-poems/dont-go-to-sleep

Postscript:

Want more educated voices? Try these:



Get Craniosacral Therapy, for god’s sake!

of some of the best there are; enter your zipcode or city to find your new therapist.

(caveat: some of them are good but too woke and stuck in the old paradigm, thanks to the google machine micro-managing our public success, so ask questions gently and stay neutral until you discern)

see you on the next loop round the funny farm…