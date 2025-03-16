Here’s page one to help you decide:

All of you can get access to this book with no future obligations, however.

…of Re-Empowerment and Re-Remembering what we all once knew.

…of seeing symptoms as ever-changing and impermanent, just like our bodies.

…of recognizing our bodies and emotions as a glorious symphony, with a few strings or chords out of tune.

…of learning to care for and re-tune our parts.

…and of understanding how our own kindness and empathy open us to the depths of suffering and struggle we see and face in the world…and to our deepest intuition as well.