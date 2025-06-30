By the bank of the fast flowing river,

Knee deep in her icy cold surge,

i give thanks.

Thank you for purifying me

with a silence and solitude that

can only be known, but never told.

Thank you for drowning out

the city’s jackhammers, mayhem,

and terrors rattling in my brain.

Thank you for stilling me

with strong hot sun, to feel the force

of Life against my skin again.

Thank you for raven’s song, and

the dance of water and wind and

rolling rumbling tumbling stones.

Thank you for ever rippling waves,

sculpted and stirred into

endless streams of sparkling light.

We need places where

the birds still sing.

We need Nature’s resilient

whispers of peace;

We need the poetry that comes

of peace

in hearts stoking love.

We need the innocence

of beauty

in a world gone mad.

Thank you to the river,

for life breathing life across tree filled skies;

for the promise of rebirth each season;

and for the brushstroke of hope

that this world can somehow still be healed.

THANK YOU

-yolanda pritam hari