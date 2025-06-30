By the bank of the fast flowing river,
Knee deep in her icy cold surge,
i give thanks.
(jon flobrant on unsplash.com)
Thank you for purifying me
with a silence and solitude that
can only be known, but never told.
Thank you for drowning out
the city’s jackhammers, mayhem,
and terrors rattling in my brain.
Thank you for stilling me
with strong hot sun, to feel the force
of Life against my skin again.
Thank you for raven’s song, and
the dance of water and wind and
rolling rumbling tumbling stones.
Thank you for ever rippling waves,
sculpted and stirred into
endless streams of sparkling light.
We need places where
the birds still sing.
We need Nature’s resilient
whispers of peace;
We need the poetry that comes
of peace
in hearts stoking love.
We need the innocence
of beauty
in a world gone mad.
Thank you to the river,
for life breathing life across tree filled skies;
for the promise of rebirth each season;
and for the brushstroke of hope
that this world can somehow still be healed.
THANK YOU
-yolanda pritam hari
Very nice poem…the power of water and being around it is quite cleansing.
So true, gets my heart with tears.