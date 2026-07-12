Poem: THE ETERNAL WOUND
THE ETERNAL WOUND
Mother, i am here for you.
i sense you reaching out, but
can’t quite hear your words.
do you feel my feet?
i send roots reverently down
into your vital essence
every day; then bow,
and receive your breath.
Mother, i stand for the old ways,
in honor and sheer awe
of you.
i stand, connected and woven deep
into your core of absolute being.
yet this body, too, bears
the eternal wound
of men’s crusades; and so
i stand for the minimized,
dismissed, persecuted,
and enslaved -
the genocided,
holocausted,
exterminated,
un-alived.
Mother, this body
holds the scourge and
scar of war against the living -
against people, animals, plants,
and you.
the terror and violence
of all time
lives on in my bones,
courses strong through my blood,
yet my feet know you -
and return, over and over to
your potent sanctuary,
where all is one.
Mother, help me drain the dross -
the misery of modernity -
the scabs of greed -
the shame of lack -
the roots of rage -
the basin of sorrow and mistrust
that burns my gut…
my feet reach deep
into the infinity of your being,
drawing sustenance for one more day;
seeking the wisdom you conceal -
waiting with great faith.
my soul surrenders to your soil,
listening through every pore,
every vessel, every nerve,
for the whisper of your word;
and i am no longer
isolated and adrift.
Mother, beyond the eons
echoing with men’s haughty crusades,
you remain - and
the eternal wound is at last
distilled, composted, and
reborn - as the sweet song of hope -
the robin - the mourning dove - the wren -
the early dew…
Mother, i am here for you,
and you for me.
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Thank you for reading. May you be moved by the possibility of connection resting right under our feet, and may your roots dig in and lap up the nectar that will nourish you to sustain.
Fantastically beautiful! A Sunday morning prayer. 💖
Bootiful!!!! Thanks for allowing me to give my mind a time out