THE ETERNAL WOUND

Mother, i am here for you.

i sense you reaching out, but

can’t quite hear your words.

do you feel my feet?

i send roots reverently down

into your vital essence

every day; then bow,

and receive your breath.

Mother, i stand for the old ways,

in honor and sheer awe

of you.

i stand, connected and woven deep

into your core of absolute being.

yet this body, too, bears

the eternal wound

of men’s crusades; and so

i stand for the minimized,

dismissed, persecuted,

and enslaved -

the genocided,

holocausted,

exterminated,

un-alived.

Mother, this body

holds the scourge and

scar of war against the living -

against people, animals, plants,

and you.

the terror and violence

of all time

lives on in my bones,

courses strong through my blood,

yet my feet know you -

and return, over and over to

your potent sanctuary,

where all is one.

Mother, help me drain the dross -

the misery of modernity -

the scabs of greed -

the shame of lack -

the roots of rage -

the basin of sorrow and mistrust

that burns my gut…

my feet reach deep

into the infinity of your being,

drawing sustenance for one more day;

seeking the wisdom you conceal -

waiting with great faith.

my soul surrenders to your soil,

listening through every pore,

every vessel, every nerve,

for the whisper of your word;

and i am no longer

isolated and adrift.

Mother, beyond the eons

echoing with men’s haughty crusades,

you remain - and

the eternal wound is at last

distilled, composted, and

reborn - as the sweet song of hope -

the robin - the mourning dove - the wren -

the early dew…

Mother, i am here for you,

and you for me.

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Thank you for reading. May you be moved by the possibility of connection resting right under our feet, and may your roots dig in and lap up the nectar that will nourish you to sustain.