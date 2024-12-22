Happy Solstice.
i am home because of the storm. i could not see my way to get there on time, if at all, so i missed the solstice gathering a bit up north. Now the rain is a down to a drizzle…and it’s a beautiful day inside here with my holiday lights and you.
HERE is a solstice post from Deena Metzger, with video of a pack of wild horses galloping away along the path.
and a POEM by me on the blessing of inner Light:
Vision of Possibility
Welcoming the LIGHT in each and all of us to grow and grow…
GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO MY SUBSTACK today:
https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/gift
Thank you!
Quiet Mind & Brain Healing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for reposting the horses and their wild and joyous gallop. They often escape from their fields on the other side of the hill and come here for the grass. They have been brought here many times - so they know the way and feel at home and there is, as you saw, a large pasture as we’re at the north side of the Topanga State park. . Reading your poem, I love the idea of super immunity as the next contagion. I have always said healing is contagious. Or everyone can get healed at a healing. Blessings, Deena
Loved Deena's poem and horses. Loved you poem. Solstice joy!!! Thank you Yolanda,