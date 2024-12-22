Happy Solstice.

i am home because of the storm. i could not see my way to get there on time, if at all, so i missed the solstice gathering a bit up north. Now the rain is a down to a drizzle…and it’s a beautiful day inside here with my holiday lights and you.

HERE is a solstice post from Deena Metzger, with video of a pack of wild horses galloping away along the path.

and a POEM by me on the blessing of inner Light:

Vision of Possibility

Poem Vision Of Possibility 65.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Welcoming the LIGHT in each and all of us to grow and grow…

Thank you!

