Lately we’ve been hearing more and more that parasites are a root cause of cancer and other devastating diseases. Curious what all the fuss is about? Want to know more?

Let’s poke through two fabulously thorough and honest interviews with Seth Holehouse (Man in America on Rumble) and his guest Dr Jason Dean.

Seth: “When you start talking about parasites, it undermines so much of what they built up to control us.”

Dr Jason: “Parasites are a slow downhill decline - they bleed you alive cuz they want your nutrients.”

Seth: “The system wants you to have parasites!”

Dr Jason: “Parasites are a perfect disease for their machine.”

Isn’t it wonderful when all the pieces fall together so fast?

Let’s keep going, but please don’t be eating while you read this post…

Indigenous peoples all around the globe, who are considered by the west to be primitive and third-world, have always done parasite cleanses. It’s only the arrogant west and especially America that denies we can have parasites. We’re far too sterile, right?

WRONG!

Parasites most often travel in uncooked or undercooked meat and fish; but liver flukes are found on lettuce and other vegetables, so (in my opinion) the parasite wash is essential for our food. Check out this article to learn more:

About 70-80% of parasites are microscopic, while 20-30% are larger - the flukes, roundworms, and tapeworms. Many, such as tapeworms, are chronic and longterm, growing to enormous lengths; these take years to kill. The microscopic parasites penetrate the mitochondria, draining our energy like a vampire drains blood.

Parasites feed off heavy metals, mold, and other environmental toxins; lay up to 20,000 eggs a day; dump their metabolic wastes (poop) into the host; and even their egg sacks can be excreted whole and undisturbed to hatch elsewhere. The American Veterinary Association teaches on youtube how animals get parasites. One way is when a mosquito bites, it injects parasites deep down into the bloodstream, birthing roundworms that turn into clots in the arteries and veins. CLOTS.

Might we then extrapolate that when mosquitoes bite us people, the same result could occur in our bodies too? Or should we keep playing pretend?

(screenshot not from Seth’s interviews)



Jason and Seth continue bantering gory facts back and forth. Among our young people, there is a mental health epidemic. These folks are the most vaccinated, full of glyphosate and other environmental toxins, generally have bad diets, and carry parasites in their guts. Jason points out that:

Neurotransmitters - the chemicals passing information across junctions in the brain, are made in the gut then sent to the brain. Parasites consume neurotransmitters, so the brain misfires. When dopamine and serotonin turn off, it looks like spectrum disorders.

and that:

Ivermectin doesn’t handle all the parasites we have, plus it’s a pharma drug.

and that over 90% of Americans are now diabetic or prediabetic, while:

Any glucose or blood sugar problem involves parasites. Neuropathy is when your body starts shutting down.

Even arthritis is directly linked to parasites, but they give you chemo drugs instead of suggesting a parasite cleanse!

Lastly, before i share the interview links, one more tidbit from Dr Jason:

Brain parasites are more common than imagined. Brain parasites distort decision making as well as causing brain fog and headaches.

Even RFK jr had a brain parasite…

Dr Jane Ruby and Mike Adams found parasites in the chem trails too…

i haven’t yet mentioned Cellcore’s parasite cleanse, because we’ve been opening your drainage pathways and starting binders to carry out the waste. Contact me to discuss and order that. Dr Jason advocates Cellcore, i just learned.

Now, here are those interviews»>

https://rumble.com/v6yjt6y-exposing-the-cover-up-that-could-collapse-big-medicine-parasites.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=960c4871-ce8f-43f8-94b6-18e3b1f111e2

