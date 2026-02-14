Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Transcript

PUBLISHING WITH AI - pros and cons

Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
Feb 14, 2026

When the token came from Brighteon last December with an invitation to publish a full length book at no cost on BrightLearn.ai, i saved the link and began gathering a tall pile of my research and writings for the project.
i knew exactly what i wanted to say.

Last Monday was the day, and the podcast above is my story of what transpired.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD»> MY NEW BOOK

Enjoy the read, and leave me a comment when you’re done.
Please share widely.

https://brightlearn.ai/search?q=Scalar%20Warfare

Connect with Yolanda Pritam Hari:
Website: https://www.quietmind.com
Substack: https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yolanda-marie-vazquez-715863394/

#BrainDamage #NervousSystem #HAARP #DARPA #ScalarWarfare #Neuromodulation

